Yamiche Alcindor announces birth of son: ‘We are overjoyed’

Yamiche Alcindor is sharing some good vibes, giving a first glimpse of her newborn son.

The NBC News Washington correspondent welcomed Yrie Myles Alcindor Cline on May 30, she announced on Tuesday.

“His name is pronounced ‘i-ree,’” Alcindor wrote in a Twitter post, “the same pronunciation of the Jamaican saying ‘Irie,’ which means ‘vibes are good and everything is well.’”

Alcindor said in a statement with husband Nathaniel Cline that although “the journey to get to this moment was tough, it was well worth it as our hearts are full with happiness and love.”

In an April essay, the 36-year-old journalist detailed her “years of disappointment, ugly crying and carrying around a deep sense of shame that my body couldn’t do what everyone else’s body seemed to do so easily” following multiple rounds of in vetro fertilization treatments.

“For the past four years, I have been feverishly chasing motherhood — hoping, and praying, and deeply wanting more than anything else in this world to be pregnant and to bring home a healthy baby,” Alcindor wrote at the time.

On Tuesday the couple called their new addition a “very chill baby,” saying, “We are overjoyed and feel incredibly blessed that our son has arrived.”