trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Amanda Gorman denounces book bans: ‘It encroaches on our freedom’

by Judy Kurtz - 06/07/23 9:51 AM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 06/07/23 9:51 AM ET
Amanda Gorman recites a poem during an event called "SDG Moment" at United Nations headquarters, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
AP Photo/Seth Wenig
Amanda Gorman recites a poem during an event called “SDG Moment” at United Nations headquarters, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

Amanda Gorman is speaking out against book bans, which caused the poem she recited at President Biden’s inauguration to be restricted at a Florida school, highlighting that it takes just a single complaint from a parent to “render that book inaccessible for everyone.”

“What I think is important to really absorb is there were thousands of books that were banned last year — over 2,500,” the 25-year-old poet said in a Wednesday interview on “CBS Mornings.”

“According to The Washington Post, the majority of those filed complaints were by 11 people,” Gorman said. “What that underscores for me is with how the structure works around schools and libraries with laws that have been passed: All it takes is one person or one quickly written complaint to render that book inaccessible for everyone else in that community.”

Gorman said last month that her poem, “The Hill We Climb,” which she famously performed at Biden’s 2021 inauguration, was restricted by a school in Florida’s Miami-Dade County.

“I’m fine with some parents not liking my poetry — that’s completely in their right,” Gorman told “CBS Mornings” co-hosts Gayle King, Vladimir Duthiers, Nate Burleson and Tony Dokoupil.

“But when we get to the situation where that one’s person dislike of my work leads to everyone else not having access to that, that is a huge issue I think because it encroaches on our freedom to really absorb, and love, and enjoy literature from where we are,” she said.

Gorman said she was shocked and saddened when she first learned of the Florida school limiting access to “The Hill We Climb” following a complaint.

“I couldn’t understand a reason for rendering this piece as inappropriate for elementary school students,” she said.

“When I wrote ‘The Hill We Climb,’ it was so important for me that young people would see themselves represented in a significant moment in our democratic history,” Gorman said, “and that the reality of that and that moment would be erased for young people who deserve to see themselves at a place, station like that — that was just really disappointing.”

Gorman noted research that showed the majority of book bans involve “characters of color or talk about race in some way” along with figures “that are of the LGBTQ community or touch upon those themes.”

“I have to think about what messaging that sends to young readers. It’s as if you’re saying, ‘You are inappropriate if you’re African American. You are inappropriate if you are gay. You are inappropriate if you are an immigrant.’”

“There’s this huge argument that it’s about protecting and sheltering our children from themes that are just too advanced from them,” Gorman continued. “But when you look at the majority of the books, that have actually been banned, it’s more about creating a bookshelf that doesn’t represent the diverse facets of America.”

Tags Amanda Gorman Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. California, Texas make legal moves against Florida migrant flights
  2. Political world braces for possible federal indictment of Trump
  3. Christie targets Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner: ‘The grift from this family ...
  4. Pence argues Jan. 6 is disqualifying for Trump as he launches campaign
  5. RFK Jr.’s rising profile sparks Democratic jitters
  6. Chris Licht’s big mistakes
  7. Conservatives revolt against GOP leaders on House floor
  8. ‘Laundering thin innuendo’: White House attacks Comer’s credibility ahead ...
  9. Conservatives stun GOP leaders with dramatic mutiny on House floor
  10. Newsom’s feud with DeSantis turns ugly
  11. Kellyanne Conway: Cornel West's run could tank Biden's reelection prospects
  12. ‘Like it’s on fire’: Eastern US faces serious health risks from Canadian ...
  13. ‘Bob’s Burgers’ actor faces charges in Jan. 6 riot
  14. Conservative rebels throw House into limbo
  15. Trump lashes out after lawyers meet with DOJ
  16. Judge grants request for George Santos’s bond sponsors to be unsealed
  17. Trump says he has not been told he’s being indicted in federal investigation
  18. Anti-ESG talk leads to partisan fireworks: ‘Stupidest hearing I’ve ever ...
Load more

Video

See all Video