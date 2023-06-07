trending:

‘Bob’s Burgers’ actor faces charges in Jan. 6 riot

by Sarah Fortinsky - 06/07/23 4:12 PM ET
Television actor Jay Johnston, who had recurring roles on “Bob’s Burgers” and “Arrested Development,” has been charged in connection to his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, NBC News reported Wednesday.

Johnston faces a felony charge of obstruction of civil disorder and misdemeanor charges including unlawful entry on restricted groups and impeding passage through Capitol grounds. 

The FBI used public video, closed circuit television footage and police body camera footage to identify Johnston and to trace his movements on January 6. 

Court documents allege that Johnston confronted Capitol Police directly. Starting at the lower west terrace tunnel, Johnston pushed forward, while motioning to other rioters to join him. He helped other rioters by pouring water on their faces and allegedly handed out stolen police shields, which were used to create a “shield wall,” according to the court documents.

Johnston then allegedly “participated with other rioters in a group assault on the officers defending the LWT entrance,” before rejoining other rioters outside the tunnel in “pushing repeatedly against the defending officers.”

After the FBI posted photos of Johnston on social media, Johnston’s attorney contacted the FBI, who subsequently interviewed three current or former associates of Johnston, the FBI said. The bureau obtained a text message from one of the associates in which Johnston confirmed he was at the Capitol on January 6.

“The news has presented it as an attack. It actually wasn’t. Thought it kind of turned into that. It was a mess. Got maced and tear gassed and I found it quite untastic,” Johnston allegedly wrote in a text message to his associate, who turned over the text message to the FBI.

Johnston had played a voice actor on “Bob’s Burgers,” but was reportedly fired after it was confirmed that he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6. He has had several other acting roles, including on “Mr. Show with Bob and David,” “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” and “The Bicentennial Man.”

Johnston is one of more than 1,000 people charged in connection to the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

