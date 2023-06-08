trending:

‘Uniquely American’: Lawmakers mark annual Seersucker Day

by Judy Kurtz - 06/08/23 2:29 PM ET
Senators pose for the annual Seersucker Thursday photo
Tierney L. Cross
Senators pose for the annual Seersucker Thursday photo at the Capitol on Wednesday, June 8, 2023.

SPOTTED: A dozen senators sporting their best summertime stripes Thursday in what’s become — depending on who one asks — both a beloved and sometimes-grumbled-about Capitol tradition: Seersucker Day.

The day dedicated to congressional seersuckers began in 1996, when then-Sen. Trent Lott (R-Miss.) introduced it at the Capitol. While Congress took a break from seersuckers in 2012 and 2013, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) revived the tradition in 2014 along with Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).

“The Senate marks National Seersucker Day every summer as an opportunity to recognize the history of the Senate and American culture,” Feinstein said in a statement.

“It’s great to see this uniquely American and beloved New Orleans invention of seersucker hit 10 years in the Senate,” Cassidy said about the bipartisan sartorial custom.

And sorry, seersucker cynics: Cassidy indicated that the day isn’t going away anytime soon.

“I look forward to continuing this tradition for years to come,” the senator said.

Tags Bill Cassidy Dianne Feinstein Trent Lott

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

