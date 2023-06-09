trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Hillary Clinton responds to Trump indictment with ‘But Her Emails’ merch pitch

by Judy Kurtz - 06/09/23 11:02 AM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 06/09/23 11:02 AM ET

Hillary Clinton is reacting to former President Trump’s federal indictment by making a pitch for her “But Her Emails” merchandise.

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee took to social media Friday — just hours after Trump announced Thursday that his legal team had been told he was indicted following an investigation into his handling of classified documents — with a plug for her tongue-in-cheek swag.

“Bringing this back in light of recent news,” Clinton told her more than 31 million Twitter followers.

“Get a limited-edition But Her Emails hat and support @onwardtogther groups working to strengthen our democracy,” she added. The $32, made-in-the-U.S. caps emblazoned with the words “But Her Emails” are described as “unstructured dad hats” on Onward Together’s sales page.

Clinton faced scrutiny in 2016 over her use of a personal email server while secretary of State, with the practice becoming a major political issue during her presidential campaign against Trump.

More Trump indictment coverage from The Hill

The former first lady’s emails were subject to numerous investigations, including by the FBI, which declined to charge her with violating federal records-keeping requirements or other crimes.

It’s not the first time that Clinton’s appeared to troll Trump by hawking the headwear.

She made a similar sales push for the “But Her Emails” hats last year, following a New York Times report that Trump had disposed of documents in the toilet of the White House as president.

Tags Hillary Clinton

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Stunning UFO crash retrieval allegations deemed ‘credible,’ ‘urgent’ 
  2. Five major revelations from Trump’s federal indictment
  3. Trump indicted on 37 counts in Mar-a-Lago case
  4. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  5. Jack Smith highlights ‘the scope and the gravity’ of charges against Trump
  6. Trump rages on social media after 37-count indictment unsealed
  7. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  8. READ: Trump indictment in classified documents case
  9. Watch live: Special counsel in Trump documents case delivers first remarks
  10. GOP warns of pushback ahead of looming Trump indictment
  11. Trump shakes up legal team in documents case after indictment
  12. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  13. GOP sees conflict of interest in Trump indictment
  14. McCarthy says Trump indictment will ‘disrupt the nation’
  15. Mexico to explore ‘legal and diplomatic measures’ over Florida’s migrant ...
  16. Trump-appointed judge Aileen Cannon assigned to his documents case
  17. Hillary Clinton responds to Trump indictment with ‘But Her Emails’ merch ...
  18. Special counsel to make first remarks on Trump indictment
Load more

Video

See all Video