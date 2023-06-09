Hillary Clinton responds to Trump indictment with ‘But Her Emails’ merch pitch

Hillary Clinton is reacting to former President Trump’s federal indictment by making a pitch for her “But Her Emails” merchandise.

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee took to social media Friday — just hours after Trump announced Thursday that his legal team had been told he was indicted following an investigation into his handling of classified documents — with a plug for her tongue-in-cheek swag.

“Bringing this back in light of recent news,” Clinton told her more than 31 million Twitter followers.

“Get a limited-edition But Her Emails hat and support @onwardtogther groups working to strengthen our democracy,” she added. The $32, made-in-the-U.S. caps emblazoned with the words “But Her Emails” are described as “unstructured dad hats” on Onward Together’s sales page.

Clinton faced scrutiny in 2016 over her use of a personal email server while secretary of State, with the practice becoming a major political issue during her presidential campaign against Trump.

The former first lady’s emails were subject to numerous investigations, including by the FBI, which declined to charge her with violating federal records-keeping requirements or other crimes.

It’s not the first time that Clinton’s appeared to troll Trump by hawking the headwear.

She made a similar sales push for the “But Her Emails” hats last year, following a New York Times report that Trump had disposed of documents in the toilet of the White House as president.