trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Biden hosts Pride Month picnic at White House: ‘You are loved, you are heard’

by Steff Danielle Thomas - 06/10/23 6:16 PM ET
by Steff Danielle Thomas - 06/10/23 6:16 PM ET

President Biden welcomed guests to the White House lawn on Saturday afternoon to celebrate Pride Month and show the administration’s support for LGBTQ rights — just days after announcing a flurry of new protections for the community.

The picnic event — described as the “largest” Pride event hosted at the White House — was originally scheduled for Thursday, but was postponed due to air quality issues stemming from wildfires in Canada. But, with the haze mostly gone, Biden and first lady Jill Biden addressed the community.

“Today, I want to send a message to the entire community — especially to transgender children: You are loved. You are heard. You’re understood,” Biden said during his speech. “And you belong.”

“We see who you are: made in the image of God, deserving of dignity, respect, and support,” he added.

The president also reiterated to the crowd that protecting LGBTQ rights is a “top priority” for his administration. He touted a series of measures from various federal agencies announced on Thursday that intend to support the community and counteract actions from GOP-led states that have targeted transgender youth and other groups.

This includes proposals from the Department of Education, Department of Housing and Urban Development and other agencies to provide housing support and push back on book bans that disproportionately affect LGBTQ youth.

“Whether you’re organizing a Pride parade, running a small business, or just trying to focus at school, you should have — you shouldn’t have to deal with bomb threats, harassment, and violent attacks,” Biden said.

But, the president acknowledged that the fight isn’t over.

“For all the progress we’ve made, we know challenges still remain,” he said Saturday, adding “When a person can be married in the morning but thrown out of a restaurant for being gay in the afternoon, something is still very wrong in America.”

Notably in attendance were Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine and Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride.

The event also comes as more than 500 anti-LGBTQ bills were introduced this year in 41 states.

More than 220 pieces of legislation explicitly target transgender people, according to the Human Rights campaign, which issued a national emergency for the community earlier this week. The group also said in its warning that more than than 76 anti-LGBTQ bills have become law this year.

Biden on Thursday called anti-LGBTQ legislation an “appeal to fear” that is “thoroughly unjustified and ugly.”

“These are our kids, these are our neighbors; it’s cruel and it’s callous,” he said during a press conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the White House. “It’s not somebody else’s kids, it’s all our kids, and our children are the kite strings that hold our national ambitions aloft.”

“It matters a great deal how we treat everyone in this country,” Biden added.

Tags Biden administration Jill Biden Joe Biden LGBTQ LGBTQ rights Pete Buttigieg Pride Month Rachel Levine white house

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  2. Trump says indictment is only driving poll numbers up in Georgia speech
  3. Christie: Details of Trump indictment ‘devastating’
  4. Sununu blasts 2024 GOP candidates over response to Trump indictment
  5. Pence calls for Garland to publicly justify Trump indictment
  6. Claims that UFO information was inappropriately withheld from Congress deemed ...
  7. Judge’s decision that compelled Pence to testify in Jan. 6 probe unsealed
  8. North Carolina GOP votes to censure Sen. Thom Tillis for straying from party ...
  9. National Review editorial board: Impossible to read Trump indictment and ‘not ...
  10. Casey DeSantis set to play central role in husband’s 2024 campaign
  11. Surprise Supreme Court decision gives boost to Democratic hopes
  12. MSNBC hosts laugh during Maddow’s ‘dramatic reading’ of Trump indictment
  13. Arizona governor vetoes transgender bathroom bill, condemns it as ...
  14. Three ways the indictment of Donald Trump hurts America
  15. George Conway calls Trump indictment in documents case ‘absolutely historic’
  16. Generative AI is not entertainment — it is already a threat to our way of life
  17. Five major revelations from Trump’s federal indictment
  18. Brittney Griner, Mercury teammates confronted at airport by ...
Load more

Video

See all Video