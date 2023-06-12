trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

‘Eat, Pray, Love’ author Elizabeth Gilbert pulling latest book over ‘enormous’ pushback to Russian setting

by Judy Kurtz - 06/12/23 12:19 PM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 06/12/23 12:19 PM ET
Thousands of people wave Russian national flags as they gather on Red Square to watch a concert dedicated to the Day of Russia in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 11, 2023. The Day of Russia is celebrated annually on 12 June.
AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
Thousands of people wave Russian national flags as they gather on Red Square to watch a concert dedicated to the Day of Russia in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 11, 2023. The Day of Russia is celebrated annually on 12 June.

The bestselling author of “Eat, Pray, Love” says she’s pulling her latest book from its planned publication following a “massive” backlash about its setting in Russia.

Elizabeth Gilbert had announced the publication of her latest novel, “The Snow Forest,” last week, describing it as a story “set in the middle of Siberia in the middle of the last century” that tells “the story of a group of individuals who made a decision to remove themselves from society to resist the Soviet government and to try to defend nature against industrialization.”

But in a video posted Monday on Twitter, Gilbert said she was “making a course correction.”

“Over the course of this weekend, I have received an enormous, massive outpouring of reactions and responses from my Ukrainian readers expressing anger, sorrow, disappointment and pain about the fact that I would choose to release a book into the world right now — any book, no matter what the subject of it is — that is set in Russia,” Gilbert said.

“I want to say that I have heard these messages, and read these messages, and I respect them,” the author continued, saying she would be “removing the book from its publication schedule.” The novel was poised to be released in February, which would come almost exactly two years after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Earlier this year, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “triggered the most massive violations of human rights we are living today.”

“It is not the time for this book to be published,” Gilbert said in her video announcement.

“I do not want to add any harm to a group of people who have already experienced, and who are continuing to experience, grievous and extreme harm,” the 53-year-old writer — whose best-selling 2006 memoir “Eat, Pray, Love” become a hit movie starring Julia Roberts — told readers, saying she would instead turn her attention to other book projects that were already in the works.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox News’s Turley: Trump could face ‘terminal sentence’ if DOJ proves ...
  2. Senate GOP leaders break with House on Trump indictment  
  3. McCarthy attacks CNN in response to Trump question
  4. McCarthy, Scalise tensions bubble into public over GOP rebellion
  5. AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile? Maps show which cell provider gives your area best ...
  6. GOP conservatives say they’ll end House floor blockade — for now
  7. Trump vows to appoint special prosecutor to ‘go after’ Biden if former ...
  8. GOP rep accuses DOJ of setting trap to imprison Trump supporters: ‘They want ...
  9. Conservative revolt in House alarms Senate GOP
  10. Alyssa Farah Griffin: Trump indictment worse than what ‘greatest detractors ...
  11. Claims that UFO information was inappropriately withheld from Congress deemed ...
  12. John Bolton: Trump indictment ‘devastating’
  13. Dissecting Trump’s defenses: Allies test out a variety in classified docs case
  14. Dana Bash spars with Jim Jordan over Trump indictment
  15. Fox News sends cease and desist letter to Carlson over Twitter show
  16. Barr: Presenting Trump as victim after indictment is ‘ridiculous’
  17. Trump blames Biden poll numbers for DOJ indictment
  18. Christie says conduct alleged in Trump indictment ‘awful,’ says ‘lot more ...
Load more

Video

See all Video