Crenshaw pops out glass eye to mock refs after Congressional Soccer Match

by Julia Shapero - 06/14/23 12:26 PM ET
Rep.-elect Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, leaves after attending orientation for new members of Congress, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) popped out his glass eye after the Congressional Soccer Match on Tuesday night to mock the referees’ calls during the game.

“The refs, they have two eyeballs, but they don’t use them. So I was gonna give one of mine to the refs,” Crenshaw said, as he popped out his glass eye to a chorus of groans and laughs from his Republican teammates. 

“This is for the refs,” he added, tossing the eye into the team’s trophy.

The Republicans beat the Democrats 4-2 in the annual match, which is co-hosted by the U.S. Soccer Foundation.

Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, lost his right eye in a blast from an improvised explosive device while serving in Afghanistan in 2012. He is often seen sporting an eye patch over his right eye.

