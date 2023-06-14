trending:

GOP rep seriously injured in fall to be Congressional Baseball Game starting pitcher

by Judy Kurtz - 06/14/23 12:38 PM ET
Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) speaks during a campaign event, Oct. 27, 2020, in Sarasota, Fla.
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File
Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) is pitching a medical comeback — taking to the mound at the Congressional Baseball Game just months after seriously injuring himself in a fall.

The Florida Republican will have a prominent role in Wednesday’s annual charity game at Nationals Park in Washington, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) said in an interview on “Fox & Friends.”

“[Steube] fell over 25 feet off a ladder and is here — just a few months ago — and is looking great. He’s in great shape,” Scalise said Wednesday.

“He’ll be pitching tonight as our starter.”

Steube’s office said in January he suffered “several serious injuries” in the fall, which occurred while he was cutting tree limbs at his property in Sarasota, Fla. He spent the night in an intensive care unit before being discharged from the hospital several days later.

The 45-year-old congressman — who hit a home run at the 2021 Congressional Baseball Game — said earlier this week that he felt “great” going into the bipartisan seven-inning showdown.

“I’m 100 percent healed,” Steube said in a Newsmax interview before recalling his various injuries.

“I had a concussion. I tore the ligaments in my neck. I had a punctured lung. And I broke my pelvis,” he said, adding he set a personal goal to be completely recovered by the time it was his turn to batter up.

“By the grace of God I’m here,” Steube said.

“This has actually been a motivation for me, to try to get out here,” he said during a practice for the game. “This has actually helped my rehab, to come out here and work out every day and help moving around.”

