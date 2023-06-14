trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Kevin Spacey: I’ll get job offers ‘the moment I am cleared’ of sexual assault charges

by Judy Kurtz - 06/14/23 1:20 PM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 06/14/23 1:20 PM ET
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court following proceedings in a civil trial
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court following proceedings in a civil trial, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in New York, accusing him of sexually abusing a 14-year-old in the 1980s when he was 26.

Kevin Spacey says there are job opportunities waiting for him “the moment” that he’s cleared of sexual misconduct charges in London.

“I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges,” the former “House of Cards” actor told the German newspaper Die Zeit in an interview published Wednesday.

“The second that happens, they’re ready to move forward,” Spacey said.

“It’s a time in which a lot of people are very afraid that if they support me, they will be canceled.”

The 63-year-old Academy Award winner was charged criminally last year by English prosecutors with sexually assaulting three men in separate incidents in 2005, 2008 and 2013. Additional charges against Spacey were added in January.

Spacey has pleaded not guilty to all the charges, and the trial is reportedly expected to begin later this month.

He again denied the accusations against him in his interview with Die Zeit, saying, “The moment scrutiny is applied, these things fall apart.”

“That’s what happened in the Rapp trial, and that’s what will happen in this case,” Spacey said, referencing the 2022 verdict in a civil trial brought against him by actor Anthony Rapp. A New York jury found that Spacey didn’t sexually abuse then-14-year-old Rapp in 1986.

Spacey was fired from “House of Cards” in 2017 following accusations that he sexually harassed members of the Netflix show’s crew. Last year, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled that Spacey and his production companies had to pay the makers of the series more than $30 million due to losses as a result of his firing.

“In 10 years, it won’t mean anything,” Spacey said of the allegations against him. “My work will live longer than I will, and that’s what will be remembered.”

Tags anthony rapp Kevin Spacey

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox News issues statement on chyron calling Biden ‘wannabe dictator’
  2. Senate Republicans introduce plan to tackle student loan debt
  3. Chris Cuomo, Byron Donalds clash over Trump indictment
  4. GOP’s Bacon on Trump indictment: ‘The emperor has no clothes’
  5. Virginia 1st-grade teacher who was shot by student was fired, attorney says
  6. John Kelly: Trump is ‘scared s—less’
  7. RFK Jr.’s success leaves progressives pining for competitive primary
  8. Scaramucci says Trump ‘stressed’ about indictment, predicts he will ...
  9. GOP fears Trump legal woes will boomerang on them 
  10. House to consider resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  11. Leader says Belarus now has Russian nuclear weapons, wouldn’t hesitate to use ...
  12. Buck: ‘I won’t support a convicted felon for the White House’
  13. GOP moderates strike back after conservative revolt paralyzes House
  14. Trump-Milley feud played key role in classified documents case
  15. White House takes dig at Fox News over ‘dictator’ chyron
  16. Democrats fume as House GOP plans steep spending cuts despite debt ceiling deal
  17. Student loan payments due in October after years-long pause
  18. Pence says he ‘can’t defend’ allegations in Trump indictment
Load more

Video

See all Video