Moose out the way: Taxidermied giant draws stares in Capitol complex

by Lauren Sforza - 06/14/23 2:01 PM ET
The assembly of Marty the Moose
Tierney L. Cross
The assembly of Marty the Moose in the office of Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) before the annual Experience New Hampshire event at the Capitol on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D) is bringing her home state to D.C. by bringing a massive taxidermied moose to her office.

Shaheen’s staffers set up “Marty the Moose” in her office ahead of her “Experience New Hampshire” event Wednesday meant to demonstrate what the state has to offer, including local businesses and products from New Hampshire. Photos show the giant stuffed moose being rolled into Shaheen’s office on a cart, attracting stares from staffers and photographers in the Capitol.

Shaheen said in a statement that “Experience New Hampshire” is meant to showcase small businesses on a “national stage” to other leaders of the country. Other Democratic members of the New Hampshire delegation, including Sen. Maggie Hassan, Rep. Annie Kuster and Rep. Chris Pappas were also leading the event.

“From our world-famous maple syrup to our White Mountain tourist offerings, a broad spectrum of New Hampshire’s entrepreneurial spirit will be showcased to policy makers and industry leaders,” Shaheen said in a statement. “I thank the New Hampshire State Society for bringing the Granite State to Washington and making this event an annual success. I’m looking forward to seeing Granite State businesses at the reception this year.”

“New Hampshire has incredible places to visit and local goods to offer,” Hassan said in a statement. “It is a pleasure to showcase the Granite State in our nation’s capital and also help our local businesses and organizations grow and thrive. I look forward to this special event where guests get a taste of the very best of New Hampshire.”

Moose can be seen in the northern parts of the United States anywhere from New England to Washington, as well as Canada. Moose live in every county in New Hampshire, with about 3,300 of them living in the state, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

