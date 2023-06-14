Eva Longoria to bring her ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Cheetos movie to the White House
The White House is poised to get “Flamin’ Hot,” as Eva Longoria screens her new Cheetos-focused film there.
The former “Desperate Housewives” star will be on-hand Thursday as President Biden and Jill Biden host a showing of “Flamin’ Hot,” the White House announced this week.
Longoria directed the movie, which is based on the story of Frito-Lay janitor Richard Montañez, who claims to have invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Montañez’s story has since been disputed following a 2021 investigation by the Los Angeles Times.
Promotional material for the movie says Montañez “channeled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn the iconic Flamin’ Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted the food industry and became a global pop culture phenomenon.”
The cast of the film, which is streaming on Disney+ and Hulu, along with families and Latino community leaders, are all expected to be present for the screening, taking place on the White House’s South Lawn. The Bidens and Longoria — who hosted the first night of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention — are poised to deliver remarks at the event.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday described the movie night as part of an “effort to lift up and engage the community by showcasing their stories and celebrating their contributions to our country.”
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.