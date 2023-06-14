Eva Longoria to bring her ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Cheetos movie to the White House

The White House is poised to get “Flamin’ Hot,” as Eva Longoria screens her new Cheetos-focused film there.

The former “Desperate Housewives” star will be on-hand Thursday as President Biden and Jill Biden host a showing of “Flamin’ Hot,” the White House announced this week.

Longoria directed the movie, which is based on the story of Frito-Lay janitor Richard Montañez, who claims to have invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Montañez’s story has since been disputed following a 2021 investigation by the Los Angeles Times.

Promotional material for the movie says Montañez “channeled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn the iconic Flamin’ Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted the food industry and became a global pop culture phenomenon.”

The cast of the film, which is streaming on Disney+ and Hulu, along with families and Latino community leaders, are all expected to be present for the screening, taking place on the White House’s South Lawn. The Bidens and Longoria — who hosted the first night of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention — are poised to deliver remarks at the event.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday described the movie night as part of an “effort to lift up and engage the community by showcasing their stories and celebrating their contributions to our country.”