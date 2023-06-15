trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

De Blasio opens up on dropping groundhog that later died: ‘It was idiocy’

by Judy Kurtz - 06/15/23 10:38 AM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 06/15/23 10:38 AM ET
Then-New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) speaks at a Groundhogs Day event after viewing Staten Island Chuck, a groundhog who according to tradition looks for his shadow to predict whether or not the region will experience six more weeks of winter or the coming of spring, at the Staten Island Zoo on Feb. 2, 2015.
Getty Images
Then-New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) speaks at a Groundhogs Day event after viewing Staten Island Chuck, a groundhog who according to tradition looks for his shadow to predict whether or not the region will experience six more weeks of winter or the coming of spring, at the Staten Island Zoo on Feb. 2, 2015. The annual event saw controversy the previous year after de Blasio was handed the groundhog and dropped him and the animal died days later. In 2015, the mayor did not touch the animal.

Bill de Blasio says politicians and live animals are an “insane” combo, opening up about a snafu he suffered while handling a groundhog when he was New York City’s mayor.

The former Democratic mayor detailed what led to an infamous photo-op gone wrong, when in 2014 he dropped the squirming creature during a Groundhog Day event in Staten Island.

The groundhog reportedly died a few days after the incident, although the Staten Island Zoo said at the time that it “appeared unlikely” that the free fall contributed to its death.

“I go there and it’s seven in the morning, which means my motor skills are not at their best. I put on these gloves, and they’re like, ‘Here’s a groundhog,’” de Blasio said in an interview with New York Magazine published Wednesday.

“I’m like, ‘Don’t make me hold a f—ing groundhog.’ I mean, what the hell?” he recalled.

“I’m like, ‘What the f—?’ I’m like, ‘Don’t you have a little more coaching to go with this or whatever?’” the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate told the publication.

“It was idiocy,” he continued.

“Why would you want an elected official to hold a groundhog? I don’t know anything about holding groundhogs. So the whole thing is just insane.”

“There’s an original sin here. Don’t hand someone a groundhog, right?” said de Blasio, who served as mayor from 2014 to 2022.

“Only trained groundhog holders,” and not political figures, should be on critter duty, according to de Blasio.

“And do you squeeze it really tight? I mean, what do you do?” he said.

“So I’m like, talk about a lack of advance work.”

Tags Bill de Blasio

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Shutdown odds grow amid GOP infighting
  2. Senate Republicans introduce plan to tackle student loan debt
  3. Trump was uninterested in lawyer’s attempt to settle classified documents ...
  4. Cancer rates are climbing among young people. It’s not clear why.
  5. These 20 House Republicans voted to block resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  6. House approves pistol brace legislation that was at the center of conservative ...
  7. GOP moderates strike back after conservative revolt paralyzes House
  8. GOP senator will block Biden’s Justice Department nominees to protest Trump ...
  9. Fox News issues statement on chyron calling Biden ‘wannabe dictator’
  10. Hurricane Harry is bearing down on King Charles III
  11. Trump indictment puts GOP supporters in awkward spot
  12. White House blasts Tuberville’s hold on military nominations
  13. House to consider resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  14. House GOP votes to increase congressional authority over federal rulemaking
  15. DC-area senators vow to fight Reagan National expansion ‘with everything ...
  16. House blocks resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  17. Moose out the way: Taxidermied giant draws stares in Capitol complex
  18. RFK Jr. ranks higher in favorability than other major 2024 candidates: poll
Load more

Video

See all Video