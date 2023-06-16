trending:

Schwarzenegger says he would run, and win, in 2024 if he could

by Julia Shapero - 06/16/23 8:50 AM ET
Movie star and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger dialed into a virtual meeting of North Carolina election workers Monday to pump them up with Election Day looming next week. (North Carolina State Board of Elections)

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) said in a new interview that he would run for president in 2024, and win, if he was eligible.

“Yes, of course,” Schwarzenegger told CNN’s Chris Wallace, when asked whether he would run if the Constitution did not require that the president be a natural born U.S. citizen. 

“I mean, I think the field was wide open in 2016, and I think the field is open right now,” the Austrian-born actor added.

Schwarzenegger’s interview with Wallace, which is set to air on Friday, was first obtained by People Magazine.

“I mean, think about it right now,” he said. “I mean, who is there that is really a person that can bring everyone together … because it’s now a question about who do you vote against rather than who do you vote for.”

“Look, it’s a no brainer. I see so clearly how I could win that election,” Schwarzenegger added.

The former California governor, who has previously criticized former President Trump, also told Wallace that Trump could be in “deep trouble” over the recent federal charges brought over his handling of classified materials.

“If the charges are correct, then he’s going to be in deep trouble,” Schwarzenegger said. “But at the same time, I have to say, we are always innocent until proven guilty, so we find out what the courts say in the future.” 

The former president pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to 37 counts over his alleged mishandling of classified documents and efforts to block the federal government from recovering them.

However, Schwarzenegger said he’s confident that Trump, who has vowed to remain in the 2024 race, will not be elected president again.

“I’m not worried about it because I don’t think it’s gonna happen,” he said.

