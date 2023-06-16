Schwarzenegger: Trump won’t win in 2024

Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t worried about former President Trump getting reelected, saying, “I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

“But I mean, that’s just my thinking,” the “Terminator” star and former Republican governor of California said in an interview on CNN’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” airing Friday.

“I just don’t think that you get reelected with 30 percent or 33 percent of the people voting for you in your polls,” Schwarzenegger, a critic of Trump, told Wallace of the 2024 GOP front-runner.

“I think those are great poll numbers amongst conservatives. But I think if you put it all together, it’s not enough,” added Schwarzenegger, 75.

A CBS News and YouGov poll released earlier this week found 61 percent of likely GOP voters said they would vote for Trump in the 2024 Republican primary. In a separate Quinnipiac University survey released Wednesday, President Biden beat Trump by four points in a hypothetical head-to-head rematch.

“You need the swing voters. You need the independents, you need everybody to jump in there in order to win,” Schwarzenegger said of Trump’s chances of landing back in the Oval Office.

“You have to drag a lot of people over across that line,” he continued.

“And so the question is, can he do that?” the Netflix “FUBAR” actor said. “I believe he can’t.”

The 45th president and Schwarzenegger engaged in a war of words in 2017, when the former action movie star replaced Trump as host of the reality TV competition “Celebrity Apprentice.” Trump repeatedly mocked Schwarzenegger’s ratings as the new face of the NBC series.

Wallace noted that Schwarzenegger has been “wrong about Donald Trump” before.

“You said he’s going to be irrelevant. He’s not, in fact: He’s the leading candidate for the Republican nomination,” Wallace said, referencing remarks Schwarzenegger made days after the deadly 2021 riot at the Capitol by supporters of Trump.

“We don’t know the future. I just predicted that,” Schwarzenegger replied. “But we will see — remember the future still goes on. So we will see in a few years from now how right I was or not.”

“I cannot prove it right now,” Schwarzenegger added. “But eventually, I think it will be true. I will be right.”