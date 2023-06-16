trending:

Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Audio parts ways with Spotify

by Judy Kurtz - 06/16/23 11:59 AM ET
Spotify and a production company owned by Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are ending their partnership.

“Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together,” the two companies said in a joint statement to ITK on Friday.

The collaboration — first announced in 2020 — produced just a holiday special and a single series.

“Archetypes,” Meghan’s much-buzzed-about Spotify podcast, debuted last year.

The Spotify partnership was one of a pair of high-profile, multi-year deals the couple struck in in recent years. Harry and Meghan — who stepped down as full-time working members of the British royal family and moved to California in 2020 — also inked a production deal that year with Netflix to create content that “gives hope.”

When Archewell Audio and Spotify announced three years ago that they were joining forces, they touted it as a chance to “build community through shared experience, narratives and values.”

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,” Harry and Meghan said in a joint statement at the time.

Earlier this month, Spotify announced it was laying off 200 people amid changes to its podcasting division. The streaming service cut roughly 6 percent of its staff in January.

