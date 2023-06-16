trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

NBA: Ja Morant suspended for 25 games for ‘alarming’ conduct

by Lawrencia Grose - 06/16/23 1:29 PM ET
by Lawrencia Grose - 06/16/23 1:29 PM ET

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant will be suspended for the first 25 games of the season as a penalty for flashing a gun on social media for a second time, the NBA said Friday.

Morant, who is suspended without pay, will also be required to meet certain conditions before he can return to play and cannot participate in any public or team activities, including preseason games.

“Ja Morant’s decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight games,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “The potential for other young people to emulate Ja’s conduct is particularly appalling.”

The Memphis Grizzlies said in a statement that the team respects the league’s decision to suspend Morant.

“Our standard as a league and team are clear, and we expect that all team personnel will adhere to them,” the team said.

Morant was seen on May 13 flashing a apparent gun on Instagram Live for the second time in less than three months. The first time led to the eight-game suspension handed down in March, costing Morant about $669,000 in salary.

Following the second incident, Morant was suspended from all team activities by the Grizzlies, and the league opened another investigation into the star guard’s off-court conduct.

Morant went on to make several posts to his Instagram story that left fans worried about his well-being.

The Grizzlies star released a statement Friday apologizing to the team, his young fans and the city of Memphis. It was reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“I’ve had time to reflect and I realize how much hurt I’ve caused,” Morant’s said, in part.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP, Grassley dig for dirt on Biden amid Trump indictment furor  
  2. Tim Scott fires back at Obama over race remarks
  3. Scarborough says he thinks Trump kept documents to make deals: ‘This is all ...
  4. Zelensky: Ukrainian loss could force US to choose between ‘collapse of ...
  5. GOP unrest: Conservatives threaten to tank party’s 2024 spending bills
  6. Ukraine’s counteroffensive so far: steady gains, heavy losses
  7. Senate GOP fears House actions could lead to shutdown: ‘It’s going to be a ...
  8. Cancer rates are climbing among young people. It’s not clear why.
  9. Trump indictment lays bare security risks of storage at Mar-a-Lago 
  10. Abbott issues state of emergency after multiple tornadoes rip through small ...
  11. Karl Rove in Journal op-ed: Trump ‘will pay a high price’ in Mar-a-Lago case
  12. New theory of Earth’s rapid creation makes alien life more likely: study
  13. The GOP’s ‘pardon me’ primary
  14. House GOP votes to increase congressional authority over federal rulemaking
  15. Schwarzenegger: Trump won’t win in 2024
  16. College Board says it won’t alter AP courses to comply with Florida’s laws
  17. Democratic group launches ‘This f***ing guy’ campaign centered on Trump ...
  18. Anti-gay chants force early end to US vs. Mexico soccer match
Load more

Video

See all Video