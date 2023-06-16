Transgender activist apologizes for going topless at the White House

Transgender activist Rose Montoya apologized in a video posted to Twitter on Friday for filming herself topless at a White House event last weekend celebrating Pride month.

The initial video drew fierce public backlash, mostly from conservatives. The White House was asked about the video and described Montoya’s behavior as “simply unacceptable,” “inappropriate” and “disrespectful.”

“Today, I need to apologize. Earlier this month, I was invited by the White House to attend a pride celebration with both President Biden and Dr. Biden. I, alongside other powerful voices in the queer and trans communities, were invited to be represented, seen and heard in unique and a very special way,” she said in her apology video.

In the initial video last week, Montoya was seen next to President Biden at one point, saying, “Trans rights are human rights,” into the camera. At another point, Montoya was seen covering her breasts with her hands, with her dress pulled down.

In her apology, she addressed the latter moment from the initial video, without explicitly describing the behavior.

“In a quick moment of fleeting and overwhelming trans joy, I decided to do something unbecoming of a guest of the president at the White House lawn celebration,” Montoya said Friday. “More so than ever before, I have learned how powerful and just how impactful, my actions are and how impactful it is when we share our stories and experiences and how we do so with the world. I want to take this moment to apologize for the impact of my actions.”

In the video Friday, Montoya made clear she and her family and friends have experienced immense harassment since the issue surfaced. She lamented the rise in violence against the queer community and the prevalence of state laws that have limited access to resources for trans people.

She apologized to the president and the nation, as well as to the 2SLGBTQPIA+ community and her family and friends, saying, “It was also never my intention to create a situation that would lead to harassment and harm of myself and others, nor for … my little moment of trans joy to be weaponized by vile people of the opposition.”

“Moving forward, I am committing to using this moment as a catalyst for creating positive change, both within myself and within the broader community and the world at large. It is my sincere intention to actively promote empathy, equity, inclusion and understanding through my words and my actions and my advocacy efforts. I also feel energized to educate and articulate to others the importance and power of trans joy in a more effective way,” she said.