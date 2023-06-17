trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Nikki Haley wishes husband farewell at deployment ceremony

by Jared Gans - 06/17/23 4:00 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 06/17/23 4:00 PM ET

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley wished her husband farewell at a ceremony on Saturday as he starts a yearlong deployment in Africa with the South Carolina Army National Guard.

Maj. Michael Haley, the husband of the former ambassador to the United Nations, is being sent as a staff officer with the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade in the Horn of Africa. 

The ceremony was for about 200 soldiers at The Citadel, a military college in Charleston. 

“He’s always been my rock,” Haley said after the ceremony. “We have both lived a life of service, and so when he goes off to deploy, my support is completely with him. If I happen to be running for president, his support is completely with me.” 

“We will continue to stay in touch as best we can,” she added. 

Her husband’s deployment was announced last month, just a few months into her bid for the GOP nomination for 2024. He is expected to remain deployed through the spring of next year — which will likely encompass most of her campaigning. 

The area where Michael is being sent is experiencing its worst drought in four decades. More than 43 million people from Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya need help, and more than half of them do not have access to enough food. 

Nikki and Michael Haley have been married for 26 years. He has consistently been present at rallies she has held so far during her candidacy. The campaign has said their son, Nalin, will take over the role Michael has served. 

Haley has often mentioned her role as the wife of a member of the military. Michael joined the National Guard in 2006 and was first deployed overseas in January 2013, during Haley’s first term as governor of South Carolina. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags 2024 presidential election deployment GOP presidential primary National Guard Nikki Haley South Carolina

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Michigan teen arrested for plotting mass shooting at synagogue
  2. Pence on Trump: I don’t know why other GOP 2024 candidates ‘presume the ...
  3. Newsom’s media blitz fuels presidential talk
  4. DOJ responds to Jordan’s demands for more information on Trump docs probe
  5. Most Americans support Trump pardon if he’s convicted, sentenced to jail in ...
  6. House GOP ponders action against DOJ in defense of Trump
  7. DOJ seeks protective order to prevent Trump from releasing classified materials ...
  8. The Memo: Trump’s legal defenses draw derision — even from some ...
  9. Texas heat wave forecast to break records
  10. The utter failure of Merrick Garland
  11. Biden: ‘I’m not going to make it easier’ for Ukraine to join NATO
  12. Biden warns union workers in first 2024 rally: GOP is ‘coming for your jobs’
  13. Transgender activist apologizes for going topless at the White House
  14. GOP fires warning shots at Biden over Iran deal-making
  15. Trump slams Republicans who voted to block censure resolution against Schiff
  16. American Medical Association says use of BMI metric on its own has done ...
  17. Cancer rates are climbing among young people. It’s not clear why.
  18. Vivek Ramaswamy argues Obama’s race remarks are part of ‘toxic’ ideology
Load more

Video

See all Video