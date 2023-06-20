trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Rep. Robert Garcia releases Pride playlist: ‘”Padam Padam” is a gay bop, so that was easy for me’

by Judy Kurtz - 06/20/23 12:38 PM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 06/20/23 12:38 PM ET
Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) listens to the Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden during a photo op at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., to view a copy of Superman #1 on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) is jamming to “Padam Padam” this June, releasing his inaugural Pride playlist.

“I wanted to mark Pride with a playlist for the summer with songs that I love,” Garcia told ITK about his collection songs that he unveiled on Spotify and Apple Music on Tuesday.

Among some of the 20 musical selections: Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss me More,” “Check on It” by Beyonce, “Glamazon” by RuPaul, Dua Lipa’s “Levitating,” “Baila Esta Cumbia” by Selena and Latto’s “Big Energy.”

“Padam Padam,” which has been dubbed a “gay anthem,” also made the cut. Garcia indicated that choosing to include the new Kylie Minogue song was a no-brainer: “’Padam Padam’ is a gay bop, so that was easy for me.”

But did the lawmaker have any qualms about the public knowing he’s blasting some saccharine-sweet hits such as Miley Cyrus’s 2009 “Party in the U.S.A.” or Paris Hilton’s pop ditty “Stars Are Blind,” this month?

Hilton’s 2006 song is a “massively underrated summer hit that I love,” Garcia, who is the first openly gay immigrant in Congress, said, defending the song selection, while “Party in the U.S.A.” has “always been my official anthem for all my campaigns.”

Former President Obama’s been known to release an annual summer playlist, and Garcia said he plans to make his own rundown of songs a yearly Pride tradition.

“Music is a great way to celebrate,” the 45-year-old congressman said, “and many of these jams were an important part of my coming out process.”

Tags Robert Garcia

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie: Maybe Trump should’ve gone through boxes with classified documents ...
  2. McCarthy doubles down on Biden family probes after Hunter guilty plea deal
  3. Democrats fed up with Tuberville want to change Senate rules
  4. Trump defends keeping classified docs in contentious exchange with Fox’s Baier
  5. Judge sets Aug. 14 trial date for Trump documents case
  6. Hunter Biden to plead guilty in deal with feds
  7. House Oversight chairman vows to keep investigating Hunter Biden despite ...
  8. Supreme Court won’t hear Christian college’s challenge to Biden ban on ...
  9. Trump compares Hunter Biden charges to ‘traffic ticket’
  10. Brit Hume: Trump defense of taking documents ‘incoherent’
  11. Watch live: Coast Guard gives update on search for lost tourist sub 
  12. Nearly 15,000 sign petition to ban Donald Trump Jr. from going to Australia
  13. Trump, Fox’s Bret Baier spar over former president’s 2020 election claims 
  14. John Durham to testify on Capitol Hill after scathing report
  15. Bill Barr: Republicans need to ‘come to grips’ with ‘hard truths’ about ...
  16. Trump rips Quinnipiac, Fox News over poll 
  17. The Memo: Democrats divided on whether to attack or ignore RFK Jr.
  18. Howard Stern says Trump ‘psychologically’ attached to classified ...
Load more

Video

See all Video