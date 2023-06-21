trending:

Cardi B criticizes stepson of billionaire on missing submersible for attending concert

by Sarah Polus - 06/21/23 10:53 PM ET
Cardi B
FILE – Cardi B arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning rapper spoke to girls in a police mentorship program Friday, Feb. 24, as part of what she says has been an eye-opening and emotional week performing court-mandated community service for her role in a pair of brawls at New York City strip clubs in 2018. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Rapper Cardi B took to Instagram Tuesday night to comment on the stepson of one of the missing people onboard the Titanic tourist submersible attending a concert.

Brian Szasz, whose stepfather is billionaire Hamish Harding, one of the five people on the missing vessel, reportedly attended a Blink-182 concert in San Diego as search and rescue efforts intensified.

Szasz defended his actions on social media, reportedly writing in a now-deleted Facebook post, “It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the Blink-182 show as it’s my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times.”

Cardi B appeared to take issue with his attendance, calling Szasz out in a video posted to her Instagram story.

“So one of the billionaires that’s missing underwater, on the submarine […] One of the billionaires, they stepson is at a concert, right, a Blink-182 concert,” she said.

The rapper added, “You supposed to be at the house sad. You supposed to be crying for me, you supposed to be right next to the phone waiting to hear any updates about me.”

In return, Szasz took to Twitter to slam Cardi B for criticizing how he is dealing with the news of his missing stepfather.

“I went to a Blink 182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

The submersible that Harding is aboard lost contact with its mothership an hour and 45 minutes into a dive toward the wreck of the RMS Titanic in the North Atlantic Ocean on Sunday.

The situation quickly became dire as it’s estimated the vessel, named the Titan and operated by OceanGate Expeditions, will run out of oxygen by Thursday morning. A massive search and rescue mission remains underway, with the location of the vessel still unknown.

Harding is onboard the vessel alongside Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman, French Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet and the CEO of OceanGate, Stockton Rush.

