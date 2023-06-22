trending:

Anti-scalping ‘Taylor Swift law’ proposed in Brazil

by Julia Mueller - 06/22/23 1:59 PM ET
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

An anti-scalping bill nicknamed the “Taylor Swift law” is being proposed in Brazil, where the singer-songwriter is set to bring her Eras Tour for five concerts later this year. 

“I will not back down until the ‘Taylor Swift Law’ is passed and makes it a crime for ticket scalpers to sell tickets in Brazil!” Simone Marquetto, who represents São Paulo in the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies, said in a translated tweet.

Swift recently announced a slate of international tour dates stretching into 2024, which includes five concerts in Brazil at the end of this year — three of which are scheduled in Marquetto’s São Paulo.

Scalpers online and in-person reportedly plagued fans attempting to buy tickets to the Brazil dates, with some fans even facing threats of violence from from the scalpers, according to the news outlet The Brazilian Report.

Marquetto’s Lei Taylor Swift, or the Taylor Swift law, would reportedly increase the sentencing and fines for scalping, which is already a crime in the country. NBC News reports scalpers could get hit with four years in prison and fees as much as 100 times the original ticket price under the would-be law.

Marquetto said she’s obtained the needed signatures to expedite her bill, according to translations of an Instagram video she shared, and has filed with Brazil’s National Consumer Secretariat.

Swift’s Eras Tour came into the congressional spotlight late last year after issues with distributor Ticketmaster left millions of fans unable to get ahold of concert tickets. Lawmakers took aim at Ticketmaster — which merged with Live Nation in 2010 — and moved to examine competition in the ticketing industry. 

