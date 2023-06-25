YouTube star says he declined Titan submersible invitation

YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as “MrBeast,” said on Sunday he declined an invitation to ride on the Titan submersible, which imploded last week.

The submersible made headlines when it went missing shortly after starting a descent towards the wreck of the RMS Titantic off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada on June 16. It was determined days later that the vessel, owned by private company OceanGate, suffered a “catastrophic” implosion that resulted in the deaths of all five on board.

MrBeast took to Twitter to share his brush with fate with his followers.

“I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it,” he wrote.

The tweet also showed a partial screenshot of a text conversation that read, “Also, I’m going to the Titanic in a submarine late this month. The team would be stoked to have you along. I’m sure you’re also welcome to join.”

Other potential passengers of the Titan tourist vessel turned down the opportunity, expressing concerns about the safety of the submersible, including Las Vegas businessman Jay Bloom.

The two tickets Bloom initially had ultimately went to Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood.

“It’s kind of surreal,” Bloom said on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.”

He added, “Every time I see a picture of the people that lost their lives on this tragic event, I look at that picture of the father and son who replaced my son and myself and think just how easily, but for the grace of God, that could have been our picture on the news. It’s really sobering.”

The U.S. Coast Guard is now leading the investigation into what caused the implosion.