Rob Schneider backs RFK Jr.: ‘Inspiring, hopeful, courageous’

Rob Schneider is joining a handful of entertainment figures expressing support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., calling the Democratic presidential hopeful “courageous” and “compassionate.”

The “Saturday Night Live” alum appeared alongside Kennedy in a smiling photo Schneider posted on Twitter on Sunday.

“Inspiring, hopeful, courageous and most importantly (like his father) compassionate,” the 59-year-old “Deuce Bigalow” actor said, calling it his “honor to support” Kennedy.

Kennedy said in a Sunday tweet thanking Schneider that the comic emceed a fundraiser for him.

The son of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, the environmental lawyer launched his primary bid against President Biden in April. Many Democrats have criticized the 69-year-old anti-vaccine proponent as a conspiracy theory-spewing fringe candidate. A CNN poll released last month showed Kennedy with 20 percent of support among Democratic and Democratic-leaning respondents.

Schneider, who once described himself as a “lifelong Democrat,” said in 2017 that he was an independent who was “definitely more conservative.”

The comedian behind the Fox Nation special “Woke Up in America,” is one of a string of celebrities to back Kennedy’s presidential run.

Earlier this month, “Clueless” star Alicia Silverstone said she canceled her Democratic Party registration and registered as an independent voter before voicing support for Kennedy. The performer praised Kennedy in an Instagram post as “someone who can unify the divide in this country.”

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has also expressed support for the White House hopeful, writing “#kennedy2024” in an April Instagram story.

Updated at 10:30 p.m.