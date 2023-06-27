trending:

Boygenius performs in drag in Tennessee, leads chant against governor

by Judy Kurtz - 06/27/23 10:16 AM ET
Phoebe Bridgers, left, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus of Boygenius perform at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Indio, Calif.
Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP
The members of Boygenius are condemning Tennessee’s anti-drag show legislation straight from the stage, sporting drag-inspired ensembles and speaking out against Gov. Bill Lee (R) during a concert in Nashville.

Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus, who typically wear suits and ties when performing as their supergroup, appeared in glittery get-ups at Sunday’s Re:SET music festival in the Volunteer State.

“Today I’m so grateful for my life … because I’m content with the person that I am,” Baker, who identifies as gay, is heard telling the crowd in a video posted on TikTok.

“I have a lot of anger for the people that have made me feel small and made me feel erased,” the musician, who grew up in the Memphis area, continued.

“And I’ve found that it’s a really powerful and humiliating tool for making those people f— off. I would like you to scream so loud that Gov. Bill Lee can hear you,” Baker said.

“Can we say, ‘F— Bill Lee’ on three?” Bridgers said.

The group then joined the audience in a chant against the Republican leader, yelling, ‘F— Bill Lee!”

A federal judge ruled earlier this month that a Tennessee law banning drag shows in public or in places where children could view them was unconstitutional.

Lee had signed the legislation against “adult cabaret” performances in March, making Tennessee the first state to enact a law explicitly targeting drag shows. The judge’s ruling in early June called the law “unconstitutionally vague and substantially overbroad.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

