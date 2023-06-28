trending:

Madonna delays tour amid hospitalization from bacterial infection

by Judy Kurtz - 06/28/23 4:12 PM ET
Madonna speaks at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York.
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File
Madonna is putting her concert tour on “pause” as she recovers from a hospitalization, according to her manager.

The “Like a Virgin” singer was poised to kick off her international “Celebration” tour July 15 in Vancouver. But on Wednesday, the 64-year-old performer’s manager, Guy Oseary, said in an Instagram post that Madonna “developed a serious bacterial infection” last week and was admitted to the intensive care unit.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care,” the talent manager said, adding that the Grammy winner is expected to make a “full recovery.”

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” Oseary said. He indicated the tour would be rescheduled.

Madonna had teased that the “Celebration” tour would include songs from throughout her 40-year career.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” she said in a January announcement about the world tour.

It was scheduled to wrap up Dec. 1 in Amsterdam.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

