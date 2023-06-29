Melania Trump releases ‘1776 Collection’ NFTs ahead of July 4

Melania Trump is releasing an Americana-themed non-fungible token (NFT) collection in time for the Fourth of July, hawking $50 digital art she says helps to “celebrate our great nation.”

The former first lady’s office announced the launch of “The 1776 Collection” on Thursday.

The “unique range of digital collectibles” includes six pieces, and features images of the Statue of Liberty, Mount Rushmore and the Liberty Bell, along with a “patriotic-themed music track.”

The digital products, an announcement about the launch said, offer “collectors the ability to celebrate our nation’s independence while acknowledging America’s Founding Fathers’ vision of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

“Each collectible represents an aspect of Americana and was deliberately designed to acknowledge the foundations of American ideals,” the announcement said.

“I am proud to celebrate our great Nation and remain inspired by the words contained within the Declaration of Independence,” Melania Trump said in a statement.

It’s not the first time that Trump has marketed NFTs since her husband exited the White House in 2021; in December of that year, she released “Melania’s Vision,” an artist’s painting of her eyes that included an audio message.

She followed that digital watercolor art sale with a Christmas collection and “limited-edition” NFTs featuring “iconic moments from President Trump’s administration.”