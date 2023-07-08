trending:

NASA celebrates Ringo Starr’s 83rd birthday by blasting his voice into space

by Julia Shapero - 07/08/23 6:09 PM ET
Ringo Starr enjoys a laugh as he sits in the audience at his Peace and Love Birthday Celebration, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

NASA celebrated Ringo Starr’s 83rd birthday on Friday by blasting the voice of the Beatles drummer “across the universe.”

“Happy 83rd birthday, @RingoStarrMusic! Right now, we’re beaming your message of #PeaceAndLove across the universe toward Stephan’s Quintet via the Deep Space Network, our 24/7 communications link with spacecraft exploring the cosmos,” NASA tweeted. “Here’s to many more orbits to come!”

A pre-recorded message of Starr saying his annual “peace and love” chant was beamed out from a Barstow, Calif., station toward a grouping of five galaxies known as Stephan’s Quintet on Friday at noon, The Messenger reported.

For the last 15 years, Starr has marked his birthday each year by leading friends in the chant of “peace and love,” according to Variety.

Starr and Paul McCartney are set to release one final Beatles track later this year, based on a demo from John Lennon that they and George Harrison previously considered producing in the 1990s as part of the Beatles’ “Anthology” project.

