trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Madonna ‘on the road to recovery’ following recent hospitalization

by Christine Samra - 07/10/23 3:07 PM ET
by Christine Samra - 07/10/23 3:07 PM ET
Madonna is seen in an undated photo. (Getty Images)

(KTLA) — Madonna issued a message to fans for the first time since being hospitalized for a “serious bacterial infection” in June.

“Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” her post on Instagram read.

She posted her message Monday morning, a little over two weeks after she was hospitalized for the infection.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” her message continued. “My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

Madonna’s 43-city global Celebration Tour was set to start on July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. It was to highlight her four decades of hits.

The superstar said she’s now going to focus on her health and “getting stronger.”

She assured fans that she will be back “as soon as she can.”

As for her tour, the plan is to “reschedule the North American leg of the tour and begin in October in Europe.”

The “Take a Bow” singer ended her note saying she “couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support.”

Tags Madonna

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tuberville’s hold leaves Marines leaderless for first time in 164 years
  2. A record share of Americans is living alone
  3. Pence says Trump’s Ukraine war promise requires giving ‘Putin what he ...
  4. Christie calls estimates of Trump rally crowd size ‘absurd’
  5. Trump knocks Iowa governor over approach to 2024 presidential primary 
  6. Investigation finds Clarence Thomas accepted more undisclosed gifts from ...
  7. Student loans: Looming payments put spotlight on ‘real danger’ for borrowers
  8. Trump co-conspirator seeks delay in Mar-a-Lago documents case
  9. The evidence mounts that Democrats are souring on Biden
  10. Murphy says ‘the biggest policy mistake of the past 50 years in New Jersey’ ...
  11. Judge to decide fate of two Oath Keepers who breached Capitol on Jan. 6
  12. DeSantis’s stumbles have GOP mulling other Trump alternatives
  13. When is the optimal time for Biden to drop out of the race?
  14. Louisiana judge denies DOJ motion to stay order in social media case
  15. CNN’s Tapper: Trump has ‘knocked everybody in the news media off’
  16. Hunter Biden prosecutor disputes GOP, IRS whistleblower claim
  17. Greene’s Freedom Caucus ousting underscores GOP-conservative tensions
  18. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
Load more