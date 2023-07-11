trending:

Jack White rips celebrities who ‘normalize’ Trump

by Judy Kurtz - 07/11/23 10:41 AM ET
Musician Jack White is slamming celebrities — including Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson — who he says attempt to “normalize” Donald Trump, blasting the “disgusting” former president.

“Anybody who ‘normalizes’ or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of s— Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book,” White wrote to his more than 600,000 Instagram followers on Monday.

“That’s you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Walhberg, you Guy Fieri,” the 48-year-old White Stripes lead singer wrote.

“This is a statement from me,” he added, “not a discussion/debate.”

White included photos of the 45th president appearing alongside UFC President Dana White at a mixed martial event in Las Vegas over the weekend. While there, the 2024 White House hopeful was seen shaking hands with Spotify host Rogan. Trump also reportedly chatted with TV chef Fieri and actors Gibson and Wahlberg.

Representatives for Rogan, Gibson, Fieri and Wahlberg didn’t immediately respond to ITK’s request for comment.

In 2016, White hit out at Trump after an online video supportive of the then-GOP presidential nominee used the White Stripes song “Seven Nation Army.”

The music duo said in a statement on their Facebook page at the time that they were “disgusted by this association, and by the illegal use of their song.” White’s record label played off the White Stripes’ song “Icky Thump” by selling anti-Trump shirts with the words “Icky Trump” emblazoned on them.

“Patriots Day” star Wahlberg has chided entertainers before for getting political.

“A lot of celebrities did, do, and shouldn’t,” Wahlberg said in a 2016 interview.

“You know, it just goes to show you that people aren’t listening to that anyway,” Wahlberg said.

