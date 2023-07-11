trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Maxwell Frost, Robert Garcia jump on the ‘Barbie’ train, float congressional screening

by Judy Kurtz - 07/11/23 11:11 AM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 07/11/23 11:11 AM ET
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Margot Robbie in character in the film "Barbie," releasing in summer 2023.
Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Margot Robbie in character in the film “Barbie,” releasing in summer 2023.

At least two Democratic lawmakers are getting ready to trade the House for Barbie’s Malibu dream house, eagerly awaiting the release of the new “Barbie” movie.

Moviegoer buzz — and a zealous, pink-ified marketing campaign — have been driving intense anticipation of the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starring flick before it hits theaters July 21. And Congress isn’t immune to the Barbie world appeal.

In a Monday tweet, Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) wondered aloud, “How do we get a Barbie Blowout Screening at the Library of Congress or something?”

The Library of Congress didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from ITK on Frost’s “Barbie” pitch. But it does appear to have at least one connection to the iconic toy.

A 1989 Washington Post story detailed how the library had a warehouse in its U.S. Copyright Office that was located “miles from the library’s hushed, oak-paneled main reading room on Capitol Hill.“ At least at the time, part of the collection stored in the warehouse — which the Post dubbed “kitsch heaven” — included Barbie dolls.

Frost’s “Barbie” viewing plea immediately drew some support from at least one colleague in Congress.

“I’m in bro,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) replied.

“Come on Barbie let’s go party,” Garcia added, in a nod to a line from the 1997 Aqua hit song.

Garcia even upped the ante of his Barbie fandom, sharing a smiling image of himself splashed across the glam plastic figure’s famed pink seal. The 45-year-old first-term lawmaker said some of his “Barbie” fervor stems from gearing up to celebrate not just the Barbie and Ken-focused film, but other entertainment projects.

“We are about to launch the bipartisan Popular Arts Caucus next week at Comic-Con, so of course I’m super excited about this movie,” Garcia told ITK of the forthcoming “Barbie” premiere. “I look forward to working with folks to bring more pop culture opportunities to Congress and D.C. as a whole.”

At least some congressional Republicans, however, are less psyched for big-screen Barbie, dinging the film ahead of its release for a scene featuring a map they say supports China’s disputed territorial claims in the South China Sea.

Tags Maxwell Frost Robert Garcia

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Russian troops are battling high and drunk: It’s nothing new
  2. Biden’s life expectancy — and its implications
  3. Think tank leader who claims to have given FBI info on Hunter Biden charged by ...
  4. Five things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  5. Christie: Trump goes to bed every night ‘thinking about the sound of the jail ...
  6. A record share of Americans is living alone
  7. Trump’s 2024 rivals predict shift is coming in primary landscape
  8. Democrats want DOJ to turn over info on Barr, Durham trip to Italy
  9. Tuberville: Racism of white nationalists a matter of opinion
  10. Tucker Carlson hosting first GOP presidential forum — without Trump
  11. Segment of Manchin-backed pipeline blocked despite inclusion in debt limit bill
  12. Anderson Cooper needles DeSantis for blaming bad poll numbers on media
  13. Trump threat to skip first debate divides GOP
  14. ‘The Good Doctor’ actor Hill Harper running for Michigan Senate seat
  15. Mr. Zuckerberg, release the Facebook Files
  16. Schumer: Tuberville is ‘wrong, wrong, wrong’ on white nationalist comments 
  17. Justice Alito: States don’t always know what’s best for children
  18. Tuberville’s hold leaves Marines leaderless for first time in 164 years
Load more