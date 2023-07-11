trending:

Britney Spears memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ to hit shelves in October

by Judy Kurtz - 07/11/23 1:35 PM ET
Getty Images, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Britney Spears’s memoir now has a release date, with the pop star’s publisher calling “The Woman in Me” a “groundbreaking book.”

The “Toxic” singer’s book will hit shelves Oct. 24, Simon & Schuster’s Gallery Books announced Tuesday. The news was first reported by People magazine.

The cover art for the memoir showed a black and white image of Spears embracing herself as she poses topless.

The book is poised to be published nearly two years after a Los Angeles court ended Spears’s conservatorship. The 41-year-old Grammy Award winner had blasted the 13-year legal arrangement as “abusive” in scathing court testimony, drawing national attention to conservatorships and leading to congressional hearings on the topic.

“In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court,” according to a promotional page from Gallery Books. “The impact of sharing her voice — her truth — was undeniable, and it changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others,” according to a message on the pre-order website that promises the book will reveal “for the first time [Spears’s] incredible journey — and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history.”

“Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last,” according to the publisher.

Spears posted a video teasing the memoir on her Instagram page Tuesday, writing, “It’s coming… My story. On my terms. At last.”

