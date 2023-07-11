trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Why massive animal sculptures will soon be popping up on the National Mall

by Judy Kurtz - 07/11/23 3:19 PM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 07/11/23 3:19 PM ET
Courtesy PETA

An enormous animal family foursome is poised to get a prime spot on the National Mall, with a set of massive sculptures making their Washington debut.

On Thursday, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) will unveil four colossal steel and aluminum sculptures — a 7-foot-tall polar bear, an elephant weighing 1,200 lbs., a 6-foot-tall rhinoceros with a chicken on its back and a coyote — from artist Quill Hyde.

The giant models, PETA said in a statement, seek to “answer the question ‘If animals spoke in a language we could understand, what would they say about us?’”

The coyote figure will recite a speech “that challenges speciesism — the belief in human supremacy — and draws attention to the talents, languages, and cultures of various animals,” PETA said. “Battlestar Galactica’s” Edward James Olmos will provide the voice of the coyote sculpture.

The “immersive exhibit,” called “the Council of Animals (What to do About the Humans)” will be unveiled on Thursday morning in its spot on the National Mall between the National Gallery of Art and the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.

“Humans aren’t the only animals who communicate, and if we could speak the languages of other species, we would understand their appeals for freedom and a just world,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement about the effort.

The PETA exhibit will run through Sep. 3.

Tags Edward James Olmos Ingrid Newkirk

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Russian troops are battling high and drunk: It’s nothing new
  2. Democrats want DOJ to turn over info on Barr, Durham trip to Italy
  3. Biden’s life expectancy — and its implications
  4. Think tank leader who claims to have given FBI info on Hunter Biden charged by ...
  5. Five things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  6. McConnell denounces white supremacy in response to Tuberville controversy
  7. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  8. Trump’s 2024 rivals predict shift is coming in primary landscape
  9. Segment of Manchin-backed pipeline blocked despite inclusion in debt limit bill
  10. A record share of Americans is living alone
  11. Christie: Trump goes to bed every night ‘thinking about the sound of the jail ...
  12. Tucker Carlson hosting first GOP presidential forum — without Trump
  13. Justice Alito: States don’t always know what’s best for children
  14. Greene brushes off Freedom Caucus ‘drama club’
  15. Anderson Cooper needles DeSantis for blaming bad poll numbers on media
  16. Investigation finds Clarence Thomas accepted more undisclosed gifts from ...
  17. Kremlin spokesperson: Countermeasures planned in response to Sweden’s NATO ...
  18. ‘The Good Doctor’ actor Hill Harper running for Michigan Senate seat
Load more