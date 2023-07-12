trending:

‘Always Sunny’ actor Rob McElhenney reveals ‘host of neurodevelopmental disorders’: ‘You’re not alone’ 

by Lauren Sforza - 07/12/23 11:27 AM ET
Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney in the stands ahead of the National League soccer match between Wrexham and Boreham Wood at The Racecourse Ground, in Wrexham, Wales, Saturday April 22, 2023.
Martin Rickett/PA via AP
Actor Rob McElhenney revealed Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with several “neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities,” saying he was sharing the news so that others in similar situations would feel less alone.

“I was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities! At 46!” the “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” performer tweeted Tuesday.

McElhenney said that he will explain his full diagnosis and prognosis an upcoming episode of “The Always Sunny Podcast,” which he hosts alongside costars Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton.

“It’s not something I would normally talk about publicly but I figured there are others who struggle with similar things and I wanted to remind you that you’re not alone,” he added. “You’re not stupid. You’re not ‘bad.’ It might feel that way sometimes. But it’s not true.”

McElhenney’s post was largely met with a positive response, with Twitter users thanking him for sharing his diagnosis publicly.

According to research published in the Dialogues in Clinical Neuroscience journal, neurodevelopmental disorders are conditions that come on during the developmental stages of childhood, and can include intellectual disabilities, autism spectrum disorders and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, learning disabilities can impact someone’s ability to pay attention and understand language and mathematical equations.

