Britney Spears speaks out following Wembanyama incident: ‘No woman ever deserves to be hit’

Britney Spears is speaking out about claims that she “deserved” to be struck by NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security guard in Las Vegas earlier this month.

In footage of the July 5 incident, Spears appears to approach the San Antonio Spurs player and tap him on the back, prompting Damian Smith, Wembanyama’s security, to physically push her hand away.

Spears took to Instagram to slam criticism against her, notably taking aim at an unnamed radio station that she claims was “talking smack… and talking s–t,” saying the report stated she “deserved to be smacked” and that “security was doing their job and protecting their client.”

Spears noted in the video that throughout her career her security has never touched a fan.

“My security, not one time, touched them or even came near them,” she said.

Spears added, “I didn’t appreciate the people saying I deserve to be hit because no woman deserves to be hit.”

Spears claimed she received a private apology at her table 30 minutes after the incident, but has yet to be given a public apology.

Addressing the situation on July 6, Wembanyama said he wasn’t fully aware of what unfolded at the time.

“One person was calling me […] That person grabbed me from behind. I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight and they told me ‘Don’t stop,'” he told reporters.

He added that he didn’t realize who the person involved was, or how much force his security used.

“I didn’t know for a couple hours,” he added. “I thought it was no big deal.”