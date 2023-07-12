trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Britney Spears speaks out following Wembanyama incident: ‘No woman ever deserves to be hit’

by Sarah Polus - 07/12/23 3:42 PM ET
by Sarah Polus - 07/12/23 3:42 PM ET
Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” on July 22, 2019. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP))

Britney Spears is speaking out about claims that she “deserved” to be struck by NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security guard in Las Vegas earlier this month.

In footage of the July 5 incident, Spears appears to approach the San Antonio Spurs player and tap him on the back, prompting Damian Smith, Wembanyama’s security, to physically push her hand away.

Spears took to Instagram to slam criticism against her, notably taking aim at an unnamed radio station that she claims was “talking smack… and talking s–t,” saying the report stated she “deserved to be smacked” and that “security was doing their job and protecting their client.”

Spears noted in the video that throughout her career her security has never touched a fan.

“My security, not one time, touched them or even came near them,” she said.

Spears added, “I didn’t appreciate the people saying I deserve to be hit because no woman deserves to be hit.”

Spears claimed she received a private apology at her table 30 minutes after the incident, but has yet to be given a public apology.

Addressing the situation on July 6, Wembanyama said he wasn’t fully aware of what unfolded at the time.

“One person was calling me […] That person grabbed me from behind. I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight and they told me ‘Don’t stop,'” he told reporters.

He added that he didn’t realize who the person involved was, or how much force his security used.

“I didn’t know for a couple hours,” he added. “I thought it was no big deal.”

Tags britney slap britney spears Britney Spears Britney Spears Wembanyama

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  2. Trump puts Iowa victory at risk with attack on GOP governor
  3. FBI Director Wray faces House Judiciary griling on bias, FISA, more: recap
  4. Democratic jitters grow over Cornel West’s third-party bid
  5. Liberal justices caught up in Supreme Court ethics scrutiny
  6. Senators reintroduce bill to prevent US president from leaving NATO 
  7. White House warns reporter he may lose press pass over continued interruptions
  8. Are the media turning against Joe Biden?
  9. Tuberville’s white nationalism comments trigger GOP uproar 
  10. Teamsters president rips UPS, joins Twitter pile-on amid strike threat
  11. Russian troops are battling high and drunk: It’s nothing new
  12. Democrats demand GOP turn over info on indicted think-tank leader, ‘patient ...
  13. Biden’s life expectancy — and its implications
  14. What to know about the potential actors strike looming at midnight
  15. 5 things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  16. Arizona man at center of Jan. 6 conspiracy theory sues Fox News
  17. Rand Paul pressing Jim Jordan to push FBI for COVID origin info
  18. Christie spars with Piers Morgan over stance on transgender youth
Load more