trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

José Andrés, Ashley Judd, Matt Damon among those to appear at Clinton Global Initiative annual meeting

by Judy Kurtz - 07/13/23 9:49 AM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 07/13/23 9:49 AM ET
Matt Damon
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson
Actor Matt Damon speaks at the Clinton Global Initiative, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York.

Actors Orlando Bloom, Matt Damon and Ashley Judd, model Karlie Kloss and celebrity chef and philanthropist José Andrés are among the star-studded lineup poised to appear alongside former President Clinton at the Clinton Global Initiative’s annual meeting.

The two-day gathering, which kicks off Sep. 18 in New York City, “will focus on what it takes to keep going — to maintain and advance progress, in spite of the difficulties that arise, and increase our capacity to cross the divides and make common cause with one another wherever possible to build a stronger future for all,” Clinton said in a Thursday announcement.

“We’ll hear from those who are tackling some of today’s most pressing issues, including climate change, health inequities, food insecurity, economic inequality, threats to democracy around the world, and record-breaking refugee displacement,” Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton said in a letter to supporters.

“We will examine ways to channel energy and investment to scale solutions that are already improving people’s lives, and explore how tools like AI can be responsibly harnessed for good,” the letter said.

The Clinton Global Initiative had ended seven years ago — reportedly amid concerns over a possible conflict of interest during Hillary Clinton’s 2016 White House bid — before relaunching last year.

The high-profile headliners at the meeting will likely focus on their philanthropic efforts: “Lord of the Rings” star Bloom is a UNICEF goodwill ambassador, Damon is the co-founder of Water.org, Judd is a United Nations Population Fund goodwill ambassador, Kloss is the founder of Kode with Klossy and Andrés is the founder of World Central Kitchen.

Other speakers will include: Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, World Food Programme director Cindy McCain, Ingka Group CEO Jesper Brodin, National Domestic Workers Alliance president Ai-jen Poo and artist Ai Weiwei.

Tags Albert Bourla Ashley Judd Clinton Hillary Clinton Jose Andres Karlie Kloss Matt Damon Orlando Bloom

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  2. NATO delivers gut punch to Putin
  3. Secret Service to end probe of White House cocaine discovery
  4. White House warns reporter he may lose press pass over continued interruptions
  5. House GOP right flank wins votes on hot-button defense bill amendments
  6. Indictment inflames DOJ politicization debate
  7. Reading for fun plunges to ‘crisis’ level for US students
  8. Congressional Black Caucus vows to oppose Senate Judiciary’s consideration of ...
  9. Former Fox executives express ‘deep disappointment’ for helping build ...
  10. Senate Democrats take aim at investor home purchases
  11. Trump puts Iowa victory at risk with attack on GOP governor
  12. A historical low point for the Supreme Court
  13. Liberal justices caught up in Supreme Court ethics scrutiny
  14. Doctor behind once-viral TikTok page stripped of medical license by state board
  15. Democratic jitters grow over Cornel West’s third-party bid
  16. IRS whistleblowers on Hunter Biden case to publicly testify
  17. Watch live: House Judiciary hearing on oversight of FTC
  18. FBI Director Wray faces House Judiciary griling on bias, FISA, more: recap
Load more