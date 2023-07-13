José Andrés, Ashley Judd, Matt Damon among those to appear at Clinton Global Initiative annual meeting

Actors Orlando Bloom, Matt Damon and Ashley Judd, model Karlie Kloss and celebrity chef and philanthropist José Andrés are among the star-studded lineup poised to appear alongside former President Clinton at the Clinton Global Initiative’s annual meeting.

The two-day gathering, which kicks off Sep. 18 in New York City, “will focus on what it takes to keep going — to maintain and advance progress, in spite of the difficulties that arise, and increase our capacity to cross the divides and make common cause with one another wherever possible to build a stronger future for all,” Clinton said in a Thursday announcement.

“We’ll hear from those who are tackling some of today’s most pressing issues, including climate change, health inequities, food insecurity, economic inequality, threats to democracy around the world, and record-breaking refugee displacement,” Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton said in a letter to supporters.

“We will examine ways to channel energy and investment to scale solutions that are already improving people’s lives, and explore how tools like AI can be responsibly harnessed for good,” the letter said.

The Clinton Global Initiative had ended seven years ago — reportedly amid concerns over a possible conflict of interest during Hillary Clinton’s 2016 White House bid — before relaunching last year.

The high-profile headliners at the meeting will likely focus on their philanthropic efforts: “Lord of the Rings” star Bloom is a UNICEF goodwill ambassador, Damon is the co-founder of Water.org, Judd is a United Nations Population Fund goodwill ambassador, Kloss is the founder of Kode with Klossy and Andrés is the founder of World Central Kitchen.

Other speakers will include: Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, World Food Programme director Cindy McCain, Ingka Group CEO Jesper Brodin, National Domestic Workers Alliance president Ai-jen Poo and artist Ai Weiwei.