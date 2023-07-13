Trump to screen ‘Sound of Freedom’ at NJ golf club 

Former President Trump is set to host a screening of the controversial box office hit “Sound of Freedom” at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., next week.

The new film, directed by Alejandro Monteverde and distributed by Angel Studios, tells the story of Tim Ballard, a Homeland Security Department agent who says he investigated pedophiles and trafficking rings, as he works to rescue children from sex-trafficking in Colombia.

The film has become popular in conservative circles but drawn criticism from anti-trafficking experts, Rolling Stone reports. Controversy also surrounds leading actor Jim Caviezel, who plays Ballard, for his reported prior endorsements of conspiracy theories.

Trump’s team in a release announcing the upcoming screening knocked “liberal media outlets” such as The New York Times and The Hollywood Reporter for having “refused to review the film,” and bashed Rolling Stone, The Washington Post, CNN and The Guardian for having “trashed the film and mocked the millions of movie-goers who purchased tickets to screenings.”

The New York Times published a review of the film on Wednesday, saying, “It should be noted that the real-life Ballard has been accused of exaggerating his rescue narratives.”

The film’s Mexican producer, Eduardo Verástegui, was previously appointed a member of Trump’s Advisory Commission on Hispanic Prosperity, the former president’s team said. Ballard was part of the Trump administration’s Public-Private Partnership Advisory Council to End Human Trafficking.

Verástegui, Caviezel and Ballard will join Trump at the screening.

“Sound of Freedom” has grossed over $49 million since its release on July 4, according to IMDbPro’s Box Office Mojo and has been noted as an unexpected box office success alongside other hot recent releases such as “Insidious: The Red Door” and Disney’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

The screening, set to be attended by Trump’s club members and supporters, will be held on Wednesday.