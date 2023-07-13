trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Oppenheimer exits: Damon, Blunt, Murphy walk out of premiere as strike starts

by Judy Kurtz - 07/13/23 4:16 PM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 07/13/23 4:16 PM ET

Some of the stars of the upcoming film “Oppenheimer,” including Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy, reportedly walked out of the movie’s London premiere as SAG-AFTRA called a strike.

The performers appeared on the red carpet at the promotional event for the buzzed-about film, which is poised to hit theaters July 21. But as SAG-AFTRA, the largest union for actors, called a midnight strike Thursday after contract negotiations with film studios failed, the entertainers exited the screening, according to multiple reports.

“We have to acknowledge, you’ve seen them here earlier on the red carpet. Unfortunately, they’re off to write their picket signs for what we believe to be an imminent strike by SAG, joining one of my guilds, the Writers Guild, in the struggle for fair wages for working members of the unions,” said Christopher Nolan, the film’s director, during remarks at the premiere. “And we support them.”

During a red carpet interview with Variety, Damon suggested the move by the film’s stars would happen, saying, “Look, if it’s called now, everyone’s going to walk obviously in solidarity.”

The union is demanding higher compensation and mandates to limit the use of artificial intelligence in Hollywood.

The SAG-AFTRA strike is poised to start two months after the Writers Guild of America’s members took to the picket lines over similar demands. It’s the first time since 1960 that both unions are on strike at the same time.

Tags Christopher Nolan Cillian Murphy Emily Blunt Emily Blunt Matt Damon Matt Damon Oppenheimer SAG-AFTRA strike

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Legal experts see strong potential for Trump charges in Jan. 6 probe
  2. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
  3. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  4. NATO delivers gut punch to Putin
  5. Democrat asks Jordan to tell GOP lawmaker to ‘shut up’ during heated FTC ...
  6. House adopts controversial GOP amendments, imperiling defense bill: live ...
  7. Putin ‘already lost’ war in Ukraine, Biden says
  8. Trump-aligned super PAC paid Melania Trump $155K in 2021
  9. A historical low point for the Supreme Court
  10. Congressional Black Caucus vows to oppose Senate Judiciary’s consideration of ...
  11. Liberal justices caught up in Supreme Court ethics scrutiny
  12. Doctor behind once-viral TikTok page stripped of medical license by state board
  13. China raises alarm over eastward NATO ‘expansion’
  14. Oppenheimer exits: Damon, Blunt, Murphy walk out of premiere as strike starts
  15. Trump criticizes end of White House cocaine probe 
  16. Banks are bailing on small mortgages, driving buyers to risky alternatives
  17. Democratic jitters grow over Cornel West’s third-party bid
  18. New York court rules in favor of Democrats in redistricting battle
Load more