Lisa Marie Presley’s death attributed to bowel obstruction: coroner

Lisa Marie Presley died from a small bowel obstruction caused by bariatric surgery, the Los Angeles County coroner said Thursday.

A report released by the office of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office said the complication is common for patients that undergo bariatric surgery, which is a procedure that involves making changes to your digestive system to help you loose weight, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Bariatric surgery is done when diet and exercise haven’t worked or when someone has serious health problems because of their weight.

Presley died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54 at a Los Angeles hospital. She was rushed by paramedics after they responded to a 911 call of a cardiac arrest at her home.

The autopsy report noted that said she had been complaining of stomach pain.

The singer, songwriter was the heir of Elvis Presley and left behind three daughters; 34-year-old actor Riley Keough, and 15-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood. Presley’s son, Benjamin Keough, died in 2020.

She was buried on Jan. 22 at Graceland — a common tourist attraction for Elvis fans — which was the home where she lived with her father as a child.