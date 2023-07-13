trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Lisa Marie Presley’s death attributed to bowel obstruction: coroner

by Joe Jacquez - 07/13/23 9:24 PM ET
by Joe Jacquez - 07/13/23 9:24 PM ET
Lisa Marie Presley is shown in this undated photo. (Getty Images)

Lisa Marie Presley died from a small bowel obstruction caused by bariatric surgery, the Los Angeles County coroner said Thursday.

A report released by the office of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office said the complication is common for patients that undergo bariatric surgery, which is a procedure that involves making changes to your digestive system to help you loose weight, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Bariatric surgery is done when diet and exercise haven’t worked or when someone has serious health problems because of their weight.

Presley died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54 at a Los Angeles hospital. She was rushed by paramedics after they responded to a 911 call of a cardiac arrest at her home.

The autopsy report noted that said she had been complaining of stomach pain.

The singer, songwriter was the heir of Elvis Presley and left behind three daughters; 34-year-old actor Riley Keough, and 15-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood. Presley’s son, Benjamin Keough, died in 2020.

She was buried on Jan. 22 at Graceland — a common tourist attraction for Elvis fans — which was the home where she lived with her father as a child.

Tags autopsy Lisa Marie Presley

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Majority of Republicans vote down Greene, Gaetz Ukraine bills
  2. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
  3. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  4. NATO delivers gut punch to Putin
  5. Legal experts see strong potential for Trump charges in Jan. 6 probe
  6. GOP passes amendments that threaten to doom defense bill
  7. Arizona Republican’s ‘colored people’ remark draws floor rebuke
  8. Oppenheimer exits: Damon, Blunt, Murphy walk out of premiere as strike starts
  9. Democrat asks Jordan to tell GOP lawmaker to ‘shut up’ during heated FTC ...
  10. House adopts controversial GOP amendments, imperiling defense bill: live ...
  11. Trump-aligned super PAC paid Melania Trump $155K in 2021
  12. Putin ‘already lost’ war in Ukraine, Biden says
  13. Doctor behind once-viral TikTok page stripped of medical license by state board
  14. A historical low point for the Supreme Court
  15. Banks are bailing on small mortgages, driving buyers to risky alternatives
  16. Democratic jitters grow over Cornel West’s third-party bid
  17. Congressional Black Caucus vows to oppose Senate Judiciary’s consideration of ...
  18. Tuberville speaks with Biden defense chief amid hold on military confirmations
Load more