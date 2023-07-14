trending:

Taylor Swift votes early in Tennessee: ‘Make your voice heard’

by Judy Kurtz - 07/14/23 3:36 PM ET
Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Taylor Swift is using her voice to push for early voting.

The “Karma” singer showed off an “I Voted Today” sticker in an Instagram Story post on Friday, appealing to her fans in Nashville, Tenn., to head to the polls.

“Early voting for our city officials and some statewide seats begins today,” Swift, 33, said.

“We have the opportunity to choose those who will represent us for the next four years,” said the superstar, who’s currently on her much-buzzed-about nationwide “The Eras” concert tour.

“I voted today and I urge each and every one of you to do the same and make your voice heard,” Swift said, sharing a link to the nonprofit, nonpartisan voting registration site, Vote.org.

Swift has become more politically outspoken in recent years, after famously avoiding talking politics for much of her career.

In 2018, she endorsed former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen (D) over then-Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R) in the state’s Senate race. Despite Swift’s high-profile support, Blackburn won the seat in the Volunteer State.

Swift also opened up about her decision to wade into politics — ultimately criticizing former President Trump — in her 2020 documentary, “Miss Americana.”

“I want to be on the right side of history,” Swift said in the film.

