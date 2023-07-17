Second gentleman to lead US delegation to FIFA Women’s World Cup 

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will travel this week to New Zealand, where he will lead the U.S. delegation for the opening ceremony of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the White House announced Monday.

Emhoff will attend the event to kick off the quadrennial tournament Thursday in Auckland. The U.S. team enters as the defending champion, having won the last Women’s World Cup in 2019.

The second gentleman will also attend the U.S. team’s first match against Vietnam on Friday. While in New Zealand, he will meet with private-sector and community leaders to highlight the partnership between the two countries.

Emhoff will also host a roundtable discussion on promoting tolerance and interfaith dialogue, the White House said, building on what has been a major focus for the second gentleman both domestically and on international trips.

Other members of the U.S. delegation include Tom Udall, the U.S. ambassador to New Zealand; Emmy Ruiz, director of the White House Office of Political Strategy and Outreach; and Tina Flournoy, former chief of staff to Vice President Harris who serves on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.

The Women’s World Cup is set to take place from July 20 through Aug. 20, with 32 teams participating.