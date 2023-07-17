trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Strikes could lead to ‘absolute collapse’ in Hollywood, Diller says

by Sarah Fortinsky - 07/17/23 10:22 AM ET
by Sarah Fortinsky - 07/17/23 10:22 AM ET
FILE – Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of the Writers Guild of America on the picket line during a rally outside Silvercup Studios, Tuesday May 9, 2023, in New York. Unionized Hollywood actors on the verge of a strike have agreed to allow a last-minute intervention from federal mediators but say they doubt a deal will be reached by a negotiation deadline late Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

IAC and Expedia Group Chair Barry Diller says the dual Hollywood strikes of writers and actors could lead to an “absolute collapse” of the entire industry, if the issues are not resolved soon. 

“These conditions will potentially produce an absolute collapse of an entire industry,” the former chief executive of Paramount Pictures said in a Sunday interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation” with Margaret Brennan. 

SAG-AFTRA, the union representing many actors in Hollywood, joined the Writers Guild of America on strike Friday after contract negotiations with film studios failed to be resolved. It’s the first time the two labor groups have both been been on strike in decades. 

Diller warned that timing is a key issue in settling this strike. If it doesn’t get resolved until Christmas, for example, there will not be as many programs produced next year, and subscriptions will get pulled. That would result in less money for the movie and television studios to invest in further offerings just when the strike is resolved. 

“So this actually will have devastating effects if it is not settled soon,” he said, noting that he is not particularly hopeful because he sees “no trust” between the two parties. 

The actors share many of the demands of the writers. They say they want higher wages and better compensation for streaming programs, which do not pay as well as traditionally distributed programs. The union wants more pension and health funds support, and it also argued inflation has lowered wages. 

The actors also want to end the practice of self-taped auditions, and they have expressed concerns about artificial intelligence, which Diller argued is most likely overhyped. 

Diller suggested a good solution might be for the top paid actors and top executives to take a 25 percent pay cut, which he described as a “good-faith measure” to try and “narrow the difference between those who get highly paid and those that don’t.”

Tags Barry Diller strike

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  2. Trump praises judge overseeing his classified documents case, saying she ...
  3. Boebert’s Democratic challenger raises three times more than her
  4. The Memo: Democrat suspicions grow about RFK Jr., Cornel West, No Labels
  5. Top Iowa evangelical leader says ‘people want to turn the page’ on Trump
  6. Fox News debuts revamped prime-time lineup this week
  7. Trump gloats over big win in Turning Point USA straw poll 
  8. Top House Democrat supports end to Senate ‘blue slip’ practice
  9. Pence says abortion should be banned for nonviable pregnancies
  10. House Democrats to unveil legislation to censure George Santos
  11. Manchin stokes Democratic speculation for 2024 with No Labels event
  12. Chris Wallace asks if RNC chair has any problem with GOP nominating a ...
  13. Trial set for DC police lieutenant accused of tipping off Proud Boys 
  14. Teamsters chief asks White House not to intervene if UPS workers strike
  15. Jen Psaki: Tuberville, Cruz more concerned about a ‘cartoon map in a movie’ ...
  16. Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter
  17. Manchin comes out against longer flights from Reagan National Airport 
  18. Mountain Valley Pipeline backer asks Supreme Court to overturn ruling halting ...
Load more