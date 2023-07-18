Las Vegas police serve search warrant related to ‘ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation’

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said Tuesday that it executed a search warrant related to the more than quarter century-long investigation of rapper Tupac Shakur’s 1996 slaying.

The “All Eyez on Me” rapper, who used the stage name 2Pac, was killed in a Las Vegas drive-by shooting at 25. His death remains unsolved.

“LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada, on July 17,” police said in a statement to ITK.

The search warrant, the department said, was “part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation.”

The LVMPD said it would not comment further on the search warrant, served more than two decades after the famed performer’s death.