trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Las Vegas police serve search warrant related to ‘ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation’

by Judy Kurtz - 07/18/23 4:41 PM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 07/18/23 4:41 PM ET
The Associated Press

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said Tuesday that it executed a search warrant related to the more than quarter century-long investigation of rapper Tupac Shakur’s 1996 slaying.

The “All Eyez on Me” rapper, who used the stage name 2Pac, was killed in a Las Vegas drive-by shooting at 25. His death remains unsolved.

“LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada, on July 17,” police said in a statement to ITK.

The search warrant, the department said, was “part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation.”

The LVMPD said it would not comment further on the search warrant, served more than two decades after the famed performer’s death.

Tags Tupac Shakur

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP debates impeaching Merrick Garland after McCarthy surprise
  2. ‘Non-human intelligence’: Schumer proposes stunning new UFO legislation
  3. ‘UPS dug their heels in’: Teamsters UPS strike plans emerge, could affect ...
  4. DeSantis says Trump ‘should have come out more forcefully’ on Jan. 6
  5. What Biden’s SAVE plan means for student loan borrowers
  6. Michigan AG charges 16 ‘fake electors’ in 2020 scheme
  7. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  8. Tuberville’s controversies stoke his popularity in Alabama
  9. Kasich urges GOP candidates to ‘step up and say something’ after Trump gets ...
  10. Republicans defend Trump, criticize DOJ over news he’s target of Jan. 6 ...
  11. Parnas dismisses Oversight GOP bribery investigation as ‘a wild goose chase’
  12. The fight for dark skies
  13. Trump notified he is target in DOJ’s Jan. 6 investigation
  14. US soldier detained in North Korea: What you need to know 
  15. Jordan threatens FBI’s Wray with contempt of Congress
  16. Former Trump aide claims he’s profiting off legal woes: ‘This is simply a ...
  17. DOJ target letter comes as no surprise for members of Jan 6 panel
  18. Air National Guardsman accused of leaking documents wants to be treated like ...
Load more