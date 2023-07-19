Melania Trump’s latest NFT collection celebrates anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing

Melania Trump is aiming for the heavens with the launch of her latest nonfungible tokens (NFTs), which is tied to the anniversary of American astronauts landing on the moon.

The former first lady’s press office announced Wednesday that she’ll be selling a “limited-edition collectible celebrating Apollo 11’s successful lunar landing,” called “Man on the Moon.”

The NFTs — being sold for $75 each — mark July 20, 1969’s “giant leap for mankind,” when NASA astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong landed on the moon in the spaceflight piloted by Michael Collins.

The digital item “includes the iconic image of the American astronaut walking on the Moon, with an embedded audio file,” according to the announcement from Trump. “Collectors will unlock surprise audio upon purchase,” a sales page said.

“I am proud to celebrate the great achievement of these astronauts and remain inspired by American ingenuity,” Trump said in a statement about the space-inspired product.

It’s not the first time that Trump, a 53-year-old former model, has doubled as a purveyor of digital products since her husband exited the White House in 2021. Last month, Trump hawked $50 Americana-themed digital art, dubbed “The 1776 Collection,” timed to the Fourth of July. She’s also released a Christmas NFT collection, as well as an artist’s watercolor painting of her eyes, called “Melania’s Vision.”

Another NFT collection from the ex-executive mansion resident that went on sale last year highlighted “iconic moments from President Trump’s administration.”