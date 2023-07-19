trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Melania Trump’s latest NFT collection celebrates anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing

by Judy Kurtz - 07/19/23 9:44 AM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 07/19/23 9:44 AM ET
Former first lady Melania Trump
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
Former first lady Melania Trump listens as former President Trump announces he is running for president for the third time at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

Melania Trump is aiming for the heavens with the launch of her latest nonfungible tokens (NFTs), which is tied to the anniversary of American astronauts landing on the moon.

The former first lady’s press office announced Wednesday that she’ll be selling a “limited-edition collectible celebrating Apollo 11’s successful lunar landing,” called “Man on the Moon.”

The NFTs — being sold for $75 each — mark July 20, 1969’s “giant leap for mankind,” when NASA astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong landed on the moon in the spaceflight piloted by Michael Collins.

The digital item “includes the iconic image of the American astronaut walking on the Moon, with an embedded audio file,” according to the announcement from Trump. “Collectors will unlock surprise audio upon purchase,” a sales page said.

 “I am proud to celebrate the great achievement of these astronauts and remain inspired by American ingenuity,” Trump said in a statement about the space-inspired product.

It’s not the first time that Trump, a 53-year-old former model, has doubled as a purveyor of digital products since her husband exited the White House in 2021. Last month, Trump hawked $50 Americana-themed digital art, dubbed “The 1776 Collection,” timed to the Fourth of July. She’s also released a Christmas NFT collection, as well as an artist’s watercolor painting of her eyes, called “Melania’s Vision.”

Another NFT collection from the ex-executive mansion resident that went on sale last year highlighted “iconic moments from President Trump’s administration.”

Tags Melania Trump

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Watch live: House Oversight Committee convenes hearing on IRS ...
  2. GOP senators hold back on defending Trump as he faces new indictment 
  3. Gaetz says he'll offer bill to defund Jack Smith investigations of Trump
  4. Biden shares video of Marjorie Taylor Greene speech to promote his agenda
  5. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  6. ‘UPS dug their heels in’: Teamsters UPS strike plans emerge, could affect ...
  7. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit over 30M views in 12 hours
  8. Senate puts NASA on notice over Mars mission
  9. IRS whistleblowers testify on Hunter Biden probe: live coverage
  10. GOP debates impeaching Merrick Garland after McCarthy surprise
  11. One quarter of adult children estranged from a parent
  12. ‘Non-human intelligence’: Schumer proposes stunning new UFO legislation
  13. Health care providers are raking in profits by exploiting programs meant for ...
  14. The world is burning from a record heat wave. GOP presidential candidates are ...
  15. What Biden’s SAVE plan means for student loan borrowers
  16. These House Democrats voted against pro-Israel resolution after Jayapal comments
  17. Former Trump deputy AG: Special counsel ‘not an agent of the deep state’ 
  18. Musk claps back at Ocasio-Cortez over Twitter criticism
Load more