Special counsel Jack Smith gets his own bobblehead

by Judy Kurtz - 07/19/23 3:36 PM ET
National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

He’s the stern-looking special counsel leading the Department of Justice’s investigations into former President Trump, and now Jack Smith’s stony-faced image is being slapped on a line of bobbleheads.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced Wednesday that it was launching a presale for its new Smith bobbleheads.

An artistic rendering of the $30 figures shows an unsmiling Smith, dressed in a black suit and tie with his arms at his side. The individually numbered bobbleheads are expected to ship in November, the museum said.

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder Phil Sklar said the Smith-inspired products were created following a “growing number of requests.”

“The Special Counsel’s investigations are unprecedented and a bobblehead is one fun and unique way for people to commemorate these unique historic events,” Sklar said in a statement.

The debut of the Smith bobbleheads came a day after Trump said he had been notified that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the Capitol and efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

The former president has already pleaded not guilty to federal charges related to his handling of classified documents, another case that came out of Smith’s office.

Trump has frequently blasted Smith, calling the special counsel “deranged” and a “thug.”

The Wisconsin-based museum frequently features famed political and high-profile figures on its lineup of bobbleheads. In January it announced a mini version of Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) that played an audio recording of some of the congressman’s “biggest lies.”

Other bobbleheads have been crafted to represent Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown JacksonSen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and even President Biden and Jill Biden’s cat, Willow.

