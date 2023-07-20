trending:

Trump defends Jason Aldean amid song controversy

by Lauren Sforza - 07/20/23 9:32 AM ET
Former President Trump defended country music star Jason Aldean on Thursday amid backlash over his recently pulled music video.

“Jason Aldean is a fantastic guy who just came out with a great new song. Support Jason all the way. MAGA!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” music video was filmed outside the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tenn.; the area was the site of the lynching of 18-year-old Black teenager Henry Choate in 1927 and the Columbia race riot in 1946.

The music video, which includes news footage and images of violent protests and flag burnings, has been criticized since its release last week.

Aldean took to Twitter earlier this week to defend the song, saying it does not make any references to race.

“There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it — and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage — and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music — this one goes too far,” he tweeted Tuesday.

A Country Music Television spokesperson confirmed to The Hill on Tuesday that it pulled the song’s music video but did not offer a reason why.

Other Republicans have defended Aldean and his song over the past week, including GOP presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

“When the media attacks you, you’re doing something right. @Jason_Aldean has nothing to apologize for,” DeSantis, the governor of Florida, tweeted Wednesday.

“I am shocked by what I’m seeing in this country, with people attempting to cancel the song and cancel Jason and his beliefs,” Noem said in a video posted to Twitter. “And him and Brittany [Aldean] are outspoken about their love for law and order and for their love of this country, and I’m just grateful for them.”

