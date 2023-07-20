Pence opens up about his Dunkin’ devotion: ‘You can tell I’m a fan’

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he runs on Dunkin’.

“You always got to stop at Dunkin’ Donuts,” the 2024 presidential candidate told Fox News on Wednesday during a visit to a New Hampshire location of the carb- and coffee-filled shop.

“One look at me, you can tell I’m a fan of Dunkin’ Donuts,” Pence, 64, said with a chuckle.

“And it’s not just the coffee,” he added with a smile.

Despite his apparent devotion to Dunkin’, Pence is behind the times in his reference to the doughnut destination. The company announced in 2018 that it would be tweaking its name, changing it to simply “Dunkin’” by the end of the following year.

It’s at least the second time Pence has made a Dunkin’ pit stop in the Granite State. In May, he raised eyebrows with a tweet that had some social media users questioning whether he had ever stepped foot inside a Dunkin’ — which has dubbed itself “America’s favorite coffee and baked goods chain.”

“I heard New Hampshire and America run on @dunkindonuts,” Pence said alongside a photo of him checking out the Dunkin’ menu, “had to check it out for myself.”