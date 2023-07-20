trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Obama releases his summer reading list

by Lauren Sforza - 07/20/23 2:53 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 07/20/23 2:53 PM ET
Former President Obama
Greg Nash
Former President Obama speaks during a rally for Pennsylvania Democratic candidate for Senate John Fetterman at The Liacouras Center in Philidelphia, Pa., on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Former President Obama released his summer reading list Thursday, a yearly tradition he has kept since leaving the White House.

“Here’s some books that I’m reading this summer. Check them out and let me know what I should be reading next,” he wrote on Twitter.

Obama’s 2023 list includes a combination of nonfiction books and novels that discuss a range of topics. Many of his picks focus on issues surrounding socioeconomic status and racism, while others take on the genres of family drama and crime fiction.

His list of books includes Matthew Desmond’s “Poverty, By America;” Dennis Lehane’s “Small Mercies;” Jonathan Eig’s “King: A Life;” Ann Napolitano’s “Hello Beautiful” S.A. Cosby’s “All the Sinners Bleed;” Eleanor Catton’s “Birnam Wood;” DK Nnuro’s “What Napolean Could Not Do;” David Grann’s “The Wager;” and Tiffany Clarke Harrison’s “Blue Hour.”

In a second tweet, Obama linked to a list of banned books compiled by the Digital Public Library of America (DPLA).

“With so many books being banned across the country, @DPLA has launched The Banned Book Club to give readers access to e-books that have been banned,” he tweeted.

According to Pen America, nearly 1,500 school book bans were put in place around the U.S. in the first half of the 2022-23 school year, affecting 874 books. The top five books that were banned were “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” “Flamer,” “Tricks,” “The Handmaid’s Tale: The Graphic Novel” and “Crank.”

Tags Barack Obama Obama summer reading list

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways from Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower hearing
  2. Cook shifts Boebert race to ‘toss-up’
  3. Senate Judiciary panel advances Supreme Court ethics reform bill  
  4. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  5. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit more than 30M views in 12 ...
  6. Jordan says RFK Jr. post on Hank Aaron was ‘just pointing out facts’
  7. Fox News analyst: GOP may have ‘outsmarted themselves’ on support for RFK ...
  8. Democrats tear into RFK Jr. during weaponization hearing
  9. Senate puts NASA on notice over Mars mission
  10. Cook Political Report moves three House races toward Democrats, two toward GOP
  11. Biden jokes that he got an endorsement from Marjorie Taylor Greene after video ...
  12. Florida Board of Education approves controversial standards for teaching Black ...
  13. Greene displays sexual images of Hunter Biden at IRS whistleblower hearing
  14. ‘Non-human intelligence’: Schumer proposes stunning new UFO legislation
  15. House approves FAA reauthorization bill
  16. Watch live: House Weaponization subcommittee hears testimony from RFK, Jr.
  17. House Democratic leader calls RFK Jr. a ‘living, breathing false-flag ...
  18. Judge denies bid by ‘QAnon Shaman’ to toss out Jan. 6 conviction
Load more