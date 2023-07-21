Biden: ‘Tony Bennett’s life was legendary’

President Biden had high praise for music legend Tony Bennett following news of his passing Friday.

“For more than 70 years, Tony Bennett didn’t just sing the classics – he himself was an American classic,” Biden said in a statement. “Resisting the pull to adjust his style to fit in with the times, his distinct voice gave melody and rhythm about the good life, how the best is yet to come, the way you look tonight, and leaving your heart in San Francisco.”

Bennett, 96, died Friday in New York City. The iconic lounge singer, famous for classic songs such as “I Left My Heart In San Francisco,” won 19 Grammys throughout his career.

The son of an Italian immigrant, Bennett served in World War II and was an outspoken activist and supporter of the Civil Rights Movement.

“He helped liberate prisoners at a subcamp of Dachau. He joined the 1965 civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery. He performed for Nelson Mandela, John F. Kennedy, and Queen Elizabeth II, and recorded music with everyone from the Count Basie Orchestra to Lady Gaga,” Biden said. “Bob Hope gave him his stage name. Frank Sinatra was his mentor.”

“There’s no doubt about it — Tony Bennett’s life was legendary,” the president continued. “And his contributions to the arts in America will endure.”

Bennett’s career — which included performed for 11 U.S. presidents — enjoyed a revival in the 21st century, spearheaded by pop star Lady Gaga. The pair’s 2014 and 2021 collaborative albums both won Grammy awards.

His death has been met with heaps of praise in remembrance from notable politicians, including former Presidents Obama and Clinton, as well as former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and others.

“Jill and I have been fans of Tony’s music for a long time — not only because of his beautiful voice, but also the joy that he brought to everything he did,” Biden said. “We send our deepest condolences to his family and fans around the world.”