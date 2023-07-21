trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Biden: ‘Tony Bennett’s life was legendary’

by Nick Robertson - 07/21/23 6:54 PM ET
by Nick Robertson - 07/21/23 6:54 PM ET
FILE – Veteran singer Tony Bennett displays his two Grammy’s backstage at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Wednesday, March 1, 1995. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

President Biden had high praise for music legend Tony Bennett following news of his passing Friday.

“For more than 70 years, Tony Bennett didn’t just sing the classics – he himself was an American classic,” Biden said in a statement. “Resisting the pull to adjust his style to fit in with the times, his distinct voice gave melody and rhythm about the good life, how the best is yet to come, the way you look tonight, and leaving your heart in San Francisco.”

Bennett, 96, died Friday in New York City. The iconic lounge singer, famous for classic songs such as “I Left My Heart In San Francisco,” won 19 Grammys throughout his career.

The son of an Italian immigrant, Bennett served in World War II and was an outspoken activist and supporter of the Civil Rights Movement.

“He helped liberate prisoners at a subcamp of Dachau. He joined the 1965 civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery. He performed for Nelson Mandela, John F. Kennedy, and Queen Elizabeth II, and recorded music with everyone from the Count Basie Orchestra to Lady Gaga,” Biden said. “Bob Hope gave him his stage name. Frank Sinatra was his mentor.”

“There’s no doubt about it — Tony Bennett’s life was legendary,” the president continued. “And his contributions to the arts in America will endure.”

Bennett’s career — which included performed for 11 U.S. presidents — enjoyed a revival in the 21st century, spearheaded by pop star Lady Gaga. The pair’s 2014 and 2021 collaborative albums both won Grammy awards.

His death has been met with heaps of praise in remembrance from notable politicians, including former Presidents Obama and Clinton, as well as former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and others. 

“Jill and I have been fans of Tony’s music for a long time — not only because of his beautiful voice, but also the joy that he brought to everything he did,” Biden said. “We send our deepest condolences to his family and fans around the world.”

Tags Barack Obama Bill Clinton Frank Sinatra Joe Biden Lady Gaga Nancy Pelosi Tony Bennett

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Hunter Biden’s attorney files ethics complaint against Marjorie Taylor Greene ...
  2. FBI improperly used 702 surveillance powers on US senator
  3. Missouri Supreme Court orders attorney general to let abortion ballot ...
  4. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  5. JFK’s grandson calls RFK Jr.’s White House bid ‘an ...
  6. Five takeaways from Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower hearing
  7. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit more than 30M views in 12 ...
  8. Republicans release FBI form with unverified Biden-Burisma allegations
  9. Texas A&M president resigns over hiring controversy around Black editor
  10. Michael Cohen settles lawsuit against Trump Org just ahead of trial
  11. Yellow Corp. fails to pay into pension fund, triggering possible strike
  12. Putin’s purge of allies shows he came closer to being toppled than anyone ...
  13. How Jimmy Carter has changed the conversation around hospice
  14. UPS strike would trigger pandemic-era supply chain issues, expert says
  15. Trump campaign celebrates judge’s ruling on court date for documents case
  16. Biden’s new student loan relief plan — and its legal challenges — face a ...
  17. Coons warns of government shutdown: We will 'scare the hell out of you'
  18. Republicans rush to defend Jason Aldean and ‘Try That in a Small Town’
Load more