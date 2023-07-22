trending:

Jamie Foxx addresses health scare in Instagram video: ‘I went to hell and back’

by Michael Bartiromo - 07/22/23 9:35 AM ET
(NEXSTAR) – Jamie Foxx addressed his recent medical issues in an Instagram video, telling his followers he “went to hell and back” during the unspecified health scare.

“I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through. And I know a lot of people were waiting, you know, or wanting to hear updates,” Foxx said in the video, which he posted on Friday night. “But to be honest with you, I didn’t want you to see my like that, man. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

Foxx’s daughter, Corrine, had originally revealed in April that her father suffered a “medical complication.” At the time, she said he was “already on the road to recovery.”

Weeks later, Foxx wrote on Instagram that he was “feeling blessed,” but did not go into specifics about the complication.

Foxx, seen here at the premiere of Netflix’s “Day Shift” in August 2022, told followers on Friday that he “went through something that I thought I would never ever go through.” (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

In Friday’s video message, the Oscar-winning actor did not disclose any additional details concerning his diagnosis, but hinted at its severity.

“I went to hell and back. And my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back, and I’m able to work, so I want to thank the people that let me work.”

Foxx, 55, dispelled claims that he had been paralyzed or blinded, at one point joking that his vision was “just fine” while crossing his eyes.

He also thanked his family, and specifically his sister and daughter for “saving my life.” He also credited his family with protecting his privacy during the health scare.

“They kept it airtight. They didn’t let nothing out,” said Foxx. “They protected me. And that’s what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these.”

Foxx became emotional near the end of the video, tearing up while thanking his fans for their support.

“If you see me out from now on, and every once in a while I just burst into tears, it’s because it’s been tough, man. I’ve been sick,” he said. “But now I got my legs under me.”

Foxx was originally hospitalized in May, receiving treatment at an Atlanta hospital for the undisclosed issue. A month later, his daughter Corrine claimed Foxx was “out of the hospital” and recuperating, and was even well enough to play pickleball. He was later reported to be undergoing treatment at a rehabilitation center in Chicago.

In his first public appearance since April, Foxx was also seen boating with his family on the Chicago River earlier this month.

